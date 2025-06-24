Thompson Coe Adds Four Lateral Partners in Dallas, Expands Practice Area

"Client relationships underpin everything we do at Thompson Coe and finding like-minded attorneys ensure that our firm will continue to provide exceptional legal services for any challenge our clients are facing." Post this

"Our firm is focused on strategic growth and this group of dedicated attorneys will build upon that goal by enhancing our practice areas with their depth and breadth of experience," Shawn Phelan, Chair of Management Committee, said. "Client relationships underpin everything we do at Thompson Coe and finding like-minded attorneys ensure that our firm will continue to provide exceptional legal services for any challenge our clients are facing."

Thomas Brandt represents cities, counties, school districts, public officials and private sector clients in the areas of civil rights and employment law. In addition to his active litigation practice, Tom was general counsel for several local government entities and private businesses and has been chosen to conduct high-profile public integrity investigations.

"We are confident that joining Thompson Coe will be great for our attorneys and for our clients," Thomas Brandt said. "Joining Thompson Coe is a natural fit that will build upon our client relationships and help us maintain the high quality, effective representation that our clients have come to expect from us."

Christopher Brandt represents clients in civil rights and employment litigation, local government defense, school law, appellate advocacy, and personal injury defense.

John Husted focuses his civil litigation practice on representing counties, cities, school districts, and other public and private sector entities and their officials in all levels of federal and state court, as well as in administrative proceedings. He has experience defending clients in the areas of civil rights, constitutional law, employment law, contract dispute, takings and land use, and school law.

Chris Livingston has represented more than 200 law enforcement officers in shootings, deaths in custody, and other critical incidents. He has spoken on legal issues before government groups on whistleblowers, discrimination, employment law, police use of force (including excessive force), and ERISA preemption.

Founded in 1951, Thompson Coe has provided legal services to clients regionally and nationally for 70 years. Thompson Coe is a 260+ attorney firm with offices in Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. The firm is highly recognized for its civil litigation capabilities, and our diverse group of attorneys has the experience, resources, and capacity to respond to the multi-service demands of our clients across multiple states and industries. Thompson Coe offers comprehensive legal services in areas of Insurance Litigation and Coverage, Products Liability, Mass Torts, Property and Casualty Litigation, Labor and Employment, Business & Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability, Appellate Law, and Business Transactions, among others.

