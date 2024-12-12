Thompson Coe Broadens Capabilities, Opens Office in Colorado

"The shared strengths across our two firms will offer an increased value to our clients while maintaining the high standards of excellence that they have come to expect," said Mary Wells. Post this

"This new team in Colorado positions Thompson Coe for accelerated growth and expands our reach to provide innovative client services and continue to assist our clients with complex legal matters," said Shawn Phelan, Chair of the Management Committee. "We are thrilled to welcome the talented attorneys from Wells, Anderson & Race and know that they will be a complement to our highly recognized team."

The Colorado office leadership includes Mary Wells, Sheryl Anderson, and Michael Brooks. Mary is a founding partner of Wells, Anderson & Race, LLC, and has a national trial practice that focuses on complex litigation from product liability to business matters. She has received the prestigious John P. Raleigh Award from the Product Liability Advisory Council and has been consistently recognized by Super Lawyers since 2006 and on the Best Lawyers list for decades. Additionally, Mary is a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers. Sheryl is a founding partner of Wells, Anderson & Race, LLC, and focuses her litigation practice on complex contract disputes for insurers, bad faith claims, arson, and fraud. She has been recognized by Super Lawyers since 2009 and Best Lawyers since 2021. Michael is an experienced trial and appellate litigation attorney in the areas of insurance bad faith defense, product liability, mass torts, insurance coverage, and commercial litigation. He has been recognized in several practice areas by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers.

"We are immensely proud of the firm that we have built over the last 29 years and are very excited about this opportunity to join a like-minded group like Thompson Coe," said Mary Wells. "The shared strengths across our two firms will offer an increased value to our clients while maintaining the high standards of excellence that they have come to expect."

The additional attorneys joining Thompson Coe on January 1, 2025, are Paul Dinkelmeyer, Lindsay Dunn, William Healy, Claire Lee-Hsu, Mark Neider, Adam O'Brien, William O'Connell III, Katherine Pratt, Christy Redmond, Saugat Thapa, and Robert Zahradnik-Mitchell. The office will be located at 1700 Broadway, Suite 900, Denver, CO 80290.

About Thompson Coe

Founded in 1951, Thompson Coe has been providing legal services to clients both regionally and nationally for 70 years. Thompson Coe is 260+ attorney firm with offices in Hawaii, Louisiana, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. The firm is highly recognized for its civil litigation capabilities and our diverse group of attorneys has the experience, resources, and capacity to respond to the multi-service demands of our clients across multiple states and industries. Thompson Coe offers comprehensive legal services in areas of Insurance Litigation and Coverage, Products Liability, Mass Torts, Property and Casualty Litigation, Labor and Employment, Business & Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability, Appellate Law, and Business Transactions, among others.

About Wells, Anderson & Race, LLC

Founded in 1995, Wells, Anderson & Race, LLC is a women-owned law firm known for their talents as trial lawyers and representing clients in complex litigation throughout the country. The firm has been at the forefront of developing law on expert evidence and the defense of mass torts. The firm's litigation practice concentrates on product liability, aviation, employment, civil rights defense, insurance coverage, bad faith, arson and insurance fraud, construction defect, business litigation, tort, and contract disputes.

Media Contact

Liz Landry, Thompson Coe, 1 214-871-8200, [email protected], https://www.thompsoncoe.com/

SOURCE Thompson Coe