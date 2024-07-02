Thompson Coe Expands in 2024 into the East Coast and Hawaii

"We have worked with each of our new partners on prior cases and are excited to have them join our deep bench of talented attorneys." Post this

"The needs of our existing clients and the significant opportunities for additional work in the East Coast and Hawaii are the driving forces behind this expansion," said Shawn Phelan, Chair of the Management Committee. "We have worked with each of our new partners on prior cases and are excited to have them join our deep bench of talented attorneys."

The New York office will be led by partner Bernadette Catalana, who focuses on toxic exposure cases and other product liability mass torts, as well as Child Victims' Act cases. She serves as National Coordinating Counsel for a Fortune 100 company, managing the strategic defense and resolution of their mass tort docket. Bernadette serves as settlement counsel for many of her clients and has mediation certification from Pepperdine University. She is an author and speaker, focusing on mentoring younger attorneys and supporting women at every stage of life.

"I have worked alongside many of the Thompson Coe attorneys in the mass tort space and find them to be consistently outstanding," said Bernadette Catalana. "It is my great privilege to join them in the practice of law and my honor to introduce them to New York City and the Northeast."

Joining Bernadette in the New York office will be partner Ingrid Golemi, who focuses on complex civil and commercial litigation, including asbestos litigation. Rounding out the NY team is senior attorney Jessica Naegely, who handles a variety of litigation matters as well as property damage and insurance coverage disputes.

The Honolulu office will include the team of Thom Benedict and Dawn Sugihara, who are a well-known and respected duo in Hawaii's courts. Thom is a trial lawyer who handles high-stakes cases involving commercial disputes, mass torts, unfair and deceptive trade claims, product liability, and personal injury for clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 100 clients. Dawn is an extremely effective litigator in many areas of civil litigation, whose cost-effective resolution strategies have made her beloved by her clients and integral to Thom's practice.

"We are excited to join Thompson Coe because of the potential synergies," said Thom Benedict. "Dawn and I have worked with Thompson Coe attorneys for over 20 years in cases for one of our largest clients. We have a varied, Fortune 100 client base we will bring to Thompson Coe, and Thompson Coe will provide access to the resources of a big firm, and more importantly, the ability to get an assist from the incredibly talented trial attorneys, like Zandra Foley."

The Thompson Coe Honolulu office will be located at 700 Bishop St., Suite 1601, Honolulu, HI 96813. The Thompson Coe New York office is currently in final lease negotiations in Midtown Manhattan.

Founded in 1951, Thompson Coe has been providing legal services to clients both regionally and nationally for 70+ years. Thompson Coe is 250+ attorney firm with offices across the Southwest, Southeast, Northeast, Midwest, and Pacific. The firm is highly recognized for its civil litigation capabilities and our diverse group of attorneys has the experience, resources, and capacity to respond to the multi-service demands of our clients across multiple states and industries. Thompson Coe offers comprehensive legal services in areas of Insurance Litigation and Coverage, Products Liability, Mass Torts, Property and Casualty Litigation, Labor and Employment, Business & Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability, Appellate Law, and Business Transactions, among others.

