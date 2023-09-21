Thompson Coe Expands to New Office in San Antonio, Building on Its Commitment to Client Service

The San Antonio office serves client in all areas of civil litigation, including professional responsibility, product liability, transportation, insurance, premises and construction defect.
SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP is pleased to announce our expansion into a new office in San Antonio. Our address will be at 10001 Reunion Place, Suite 400, San Antonio, TX and the phone number is 830-252-5100.
While it has built a reputation as a Texas insurance powerhouse, Thompson Coe has broadened its offerings to meet the complex business litigation needs of its Fortune 500 clients. The San Antonio office has a team of attorneys who practice in all areas of civil litigation, including professional responsibility, product liability, transportation, insurance, premises and construction defect. The San Antonio office is managed by Robin Brzozowski, who has practiced in San Antonio for more than 25 years with a focus on defending cases involving significant exposure, including death and serious injury cases.
"San Antonio is a wonderful city to practice in, from its cultural and historical significance to its extensive business opportunities," said Robin Brzozowski. "Increasing our local presence for our clients was a high priority for Thompson Coe as we strengthen relationships and expand our capacity in South Texas."
Thompson Coe has expanded from two attorneys in 1951 to 250+ in 2023. The Firm was founded in Dallas in 1951 and opened the Austin office in 1999, the Houston office in 2001, the St. Paul office in 2002, the New Orleans office in 2016, and the San Antonio office in 2021.
About Thompson Coe
Founded in 1951, Thompson Coe has been providing legal services to clients both regionally and nationally for more than 70 years. Thompson Coe is 250+ attorney firm with offices in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota. The firm is highly recognized for its civil litigation capabilities and our diverse group of attorneys has the experience, resources, and capacity to respond to the multi-service demands of our clients across multiple states and industries. Thompson Coe offers comprehensive legal services in areas of Insurance Litigation and Coverage, Products Liability, Mass Torts, Property and Casualty Litigation, Labor and Employment, Business & Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability, Appellate Law, Insurance Regulation, State Legislation, and Business Transactions, among others.
