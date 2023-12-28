Thompson Coe Makes Annual Donations to Hunger Relief Organization and Local Nonprofits

"Everyone at Thompson Coe is committed to helping others and finding ways to make a difference for those in our community." Post this

"As the recent USDA data shows, the mission of Feeding America is even more important today to ensure we end food insecurity and put food on the table for our neighbors facing hunger," said Shawn Phelan, Chair of the Management Committee. "Everyone at Thompson Coe is committed to helping others and finding ways to make a difference for those in our community."

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, they have helped provide 5.2 billion meals to 40 million people in need last year.

Additionally, the Thompson Coe Austin office gathered donations for The Settlement Home for Children fulfilling the wish list for four teenaged residents and gift cards for the House staff. Plus, the Houston office adopted 91 angels through the Houston Young Lawyers Foundation Adopt-An-Angel program from the Thompson Elementary School.

For 73 years, Thompson Coe has been recognized as a top tier litigation firm and a national authority on insurance and sophisticated coverage issues. The Firm opened the Austin office in 1999, the Houston office in 2001, the St. Paul office in 2002, the New Orleans office in 2016, and the San Antonio office in 2021.

