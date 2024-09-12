Thompson Creek Window Company Collaborates with James Hardie to Launch Siding Products

By integrating industry-leading fiber cement siding and trim from James Hardie into its product portfolio, Thompson Creek is addressing a key customer demand for top-tier exterior solutions that fulfills the increasing desire for homes that can withstand nature's extreme climates and weather events. Post this

improvement products and services, ensuring homeowners can enhance the beauty, durability, and value of their homes. From high humidity to hurricane winds, the Hardie® fiber cement products are engineered to excel in varying climate zones across the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We have been asked many times by customers if we carry the James Hardie line of siding and are thrilled to now offer Hardie® siding as an option," said Thomas Diehl, VP of Sales, at Thompson Creek Window Company. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone for our company as we continue to expand our offerings and provide our customers with the solutions they want. James Hardie's reputation for excellence perfectly complements our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction."

Tyler Davila, National Accounts Manager at James Hardie commented, "We are thrilled to work with Thompson Creek Window Company to bring Hardie® siding and trim to even more homeowners in the Mid-Atlantic region. Our shared commitment to quality and customer satisfaction makes this collaboration a perfect fit, and we're excited to see the impact our products will have on Thompson Creek's continued success."

This relationship with James Hardie marks an important step in Thompson Creek's ongoing strategy to provide homeowners with comprehensive solutions for their entire home.

With a diverse range of services that now includes premium siding, Thompson Creek continues to set itself apart as an industry innovator and leader.

About Thompson Creek Window Company

Thompson Creek Window Company is a premier home improvement company serving the Mid-Atlantic region, known for its high-quality products, exceptional customer service and commitment to excellence. With over 40 years of experience, Thompson Creek specializes in windows, doors, siding, gutters, bath/showers and roofing, offering homeowners reliable and long-lasting solutions. For more information about the partnership and product launch, click here.

About James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the North American leader in fiber cement exterior design solutions. Hardie® products offer long lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. As the #1 producer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions inthe United States, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie® products are non-combustible and stand up to weather and time while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

For more information and media resources visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/allabout-james-hardie/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

