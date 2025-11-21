Thompson Creek Window Company Launches New Market Expansion Into the Delmarva Peninsula

Thompson Creek Window Company announces its latest market expansion into the Delmarva Peninsula, expanding into Delmarva is a natural progression in its regional growth, covering the Peninsula from Lewes and Rehoboth through Salisbury to Ocean City.
With more than 45 years of serving homeowners across the Mid-Atlantic, the Company's expansion into Delmarva is a natural progression in its regional growth, covering the Peninsula from Lewes and Rehoboth through Salisbury to Ocean City.
"Many of our customers in the D.C. Metro area have strong ties to this coastal region, and Delmarva represents a fantastic opportunity for Thompson Creek to reach new homeowners as well as support the many we've already served who spend time here," said Chris Sever, President of Thompson Creek Home. "From windows and doors to siding, roofing, and gutters, all our products are designed for the Mid-Atlantic climate and the conditions unique to this region. We're excited to bring our direct-to-consumer model—and the trust homeowners have placed in us for 45 years—to the Delmarva community."
Thompson Creek serves customers in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.
About Thompson Creek Window Company
Thompson Creek Window Company is a premier home improvement company serving the Mid-Atlantic region, known for its high-quality products, exceptional customer service, and commitment to excellence. With over 45 years of experience, Thompson Creek specializes in windows, doors, siding, gutters, bath/shower products, and roofing offering homeowners reliable and long-lasting solutions.
