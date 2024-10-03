Thompson Palm Springs Opens in Iconic Downtown Palm Springs

Hyatt's Newest Hotel Brings Culinary Excellence, Curated Art Programming and Locally Inspired Touches to the Bustling Downtown Region

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated Thompson Palm Springs is now open, spanning two-and-a-half city blocks along the iconic Palm Canyon Drive downtown. Acting as a hub for sophisticated locals and travelers alike, Thompson Palm Springs celebrates the modern architecture akin to the destination and serves as a gateway into the Design District—which offers the best of art, leisure and business—while creating an exciting new destination for culture, connection, creativity and culinary. The new Thompson Hotels property is the first project between Dallas-based HALL Group and Hyatt.

Thompson Palm Springs features 168 bungalow-inspired guestrooms, including 18 suites, offering their own private balconies and breathtaking views. Introducing a guest experience that is a level above, Thompson Palm Springs is set to debut an exclusive adults-only tower, Upper Stories, later this year. Situated in a private enclave at the hotel's edge, Upper Stories will house a separate collection of 42 guestrooms with five suites, bolstered by the added advantage of a private pool and lounge reserved for Upper Stories' guests.

A true epicurean destination, Thompson Palm Springs is home to Lola Rose Grand Mezze, a Levantine-inspired dining destination from the mind of Executive Chef Quentin Garcia, which feeds out to a skyline pool and swim club overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains. The hotel also features a custom art collection sourced by Shore Art Advisory, more than 30,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, a fitness studio with TRX and Peloton equipment and more than 20,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space. A HALL Napa Valley Tasting Room is slated to open on the hotel's ground-floor before the end of the year, with a second restaurant, Bar Issi, from Los Angeles-based Boujis Group, set to follow in early 2025.

"Thompson Palm Springs infuses new energy into the rich cultural heritage of Palm Springs, offering a place where everyone who walks through the door feels welcome and at home," says Jeffrey Miller, general manager, Thompson Palm Springs. "The hotel is intertwined with the support and engagement of the local community, and we are pleased to debut the thoughtfully curated space designed to reflect the vibrant spirit of the great city of Palm Springs."

CHECKING IN

A collaboration between SMS Architecture and B2 Design Co., Thompson Palm Springs took inspiration from the city's rich history as a destination for bespoke modern architecture and the intuitive aesthetic of the Thompson brand, to create an atmosphere of city sophistication in a serene environment. Perfectly melding into the downtown skyline, exteriors were crafted by SMS Architecture to emulate a gateway into Palm Springs' Design District through playful geometry blended with a mid-century style framework. B2 Design Co. infused the interiors with a thoughtful mix of desert influences—channeling subtle nods to the surrounding landscape with the use of soft stone, light woods and neutral furnishings, all beautifully accented with brass fixtures and the vibrant colors featured in the hotel's curated and commissioned artworks.

Featuring a unique, open-air design, the lobby welcomes guests with lushly-lined pathways and bespoke works of art as they make their way to their rooms. Inside, the atmosphere boasts warm natural hues complemented by soft pops of greens and wood-like textures to emulate the outdoor landscape. Guestrooms range in size from king and double queen, up to the sprawling 1,750 square foot Thompson Suite. All guestrooms feature private balconies with stunning views of the surrounding skyline and ethereal San Jacinto Mountain range, flat-screen TVs, luxurious SFERRA linens, signature D.S. & DURGA bath amenities, plush robes and slippers, black-out curtains, carefully curated minibars with local delights and a selection of in-room coffees and teas.

A NEW CULINARY DESTINATION FROM SUNLIGHT TO MOONLIGHT

Thompson Palm Springs is anchored in unique, exploratory culinary experiences that indulge the senses. Lola Rose Grand Mezze is a lively new Levantine-inspired dining destination perched atop the second floor of the hotel that channels the sophisticated allure of the Mediterranean with a creative interpretation of mezze-style dining. The all-day concept brings a "sunlight-to-moonlight" experience and welcomes guests and locals for brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert and poolside dining, with a dynamic menu of small plates, shareables and large format dishes.

Leading the kitchen is Executive Chef Quentin Garcia, who brings two decades of industry experience and influences from his personal travels through Istanbul to the menu. The dining experience celebrates cultures spanning from Greece to Egypt, and features an array of spreads, greens, grains, charred meats and fresh Pacific fish, all inspired by the leisurely dining traditions of the Mediterranean. Focal points of the menu include a selection of freshly baked breads from the restaurant's in-house tandoor oven and various spices sourced directly from Istanbul.

Bringing a fresh approach to mixology, Lola Rose's Director of Food and Beverage, Chris Talluto, crafted a robust menu of innovative drinks to complement the kitchen's offerings and lend to the vibrant atmosphere. Building on the cocktail menu, Lola Rose celebrates the regional beers and wines of California with a large selection of pours from Santa Barbara, Napa, the Central Coast and Paso Robles.

Thompson Palm Springs will feature two additional dining concepts, including a HALL Napa Valley Tasting Room opening before the end of this year, which will showcase a selection of high-quality wines from HALL, WALT and BACA's Northern California vineyards, and a new, ground-floor Mediterranean concept from Melissa & Matt Hermer's Boujis Group, Bar Issi, opening in early 2025.

CULTURE LIVES HERE

Amid a destination rich in art and culture, Thompson Palm Springs houses its own collection of curated works from Craig and Kathryn Hall's long-time partner Virginia Shore of Shore Art Advisory, building on the robust arts experience across the city. The diverse, contemporary and eclectic works are sourced from local and international artists with varied backgrounds and perspectives. These works are showcased through a variety of mediums from murals and sculptures to paintings and mixed-media pieces, making Thompson Palm Springs a creative epicenter for all who wander Palm Canyon Drive, beckoning culture shifters and seekers from near and far.

On the facade of the hotel, rainbow-colored bands of shimmering glass tiles immediately capture attention. The mosaic, titled The Land is Speaking ... Are You Listening (2022), was conceived of by renowned artist Jeffrey Gibson, expressing his deep appreciation for the earth and the kinship shared with the natural world. Gibson's work is included in the collections of major art museums across the world, and he made headlines in 2024 for his inclusion in the 60th Venice Biennale, which marked the first solo presentation of an Indigenous artist for the U.S. Pavilion. A member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and of Cherokee descent, Gibson is known for combining aspects of traditional Native American art with references to Modernism and contemporary pop culture. Shore worked closely with Gibson and fabricator Stephen Miotto to bring this dazzling mosaic to fruition.

Inside the hotel lobby, guests will find a wall-mounted sculpture by Gerald Clarke. The artist created Continuum Basket: Creation (2023) using recycled aluminum cans that he crushed and arranged into graphic motifs based on traditional Cahuilla basket designs. Clarke is a tribal member of the Cahuilla Band of Indians and lives on the Cahuilla Indian reservation with his family on their ancestral land near Anza, California. Through his art, he honors the legacy and process of Cahuilla basket makers: the women who gather grasses and natural materials from the surrounding desert, using their hands to pound and split the reeds in preparation for weaving. In a contemporary twist, Clarke sources his materials from the same land, but instead collects the beer and soda cans he finds littered across the landscape, transforming man-made waste into large-scale sculptures that speak to his cultural heritage.

A GATHERING AND SOCIAL HUB

A destination for the best of celebrations—from meetings to weddings and milestone social events—Thompson Palm Springs offers more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The hotel's location provides an ideal venue for gatherings and celebrations of up to 600 people and the expansive spaces meet the unique needs of any event. From the San Jacinto Ballroom (6,200 square feet) to the Lola Rose Terrace (2,500 square feet), Thompson Palm Springs' dedicated team will personalize each space for the occasion. The hotel also offers partial and full buy-out packages, including the forthcoming Upper Stories tower and additional custom options.

Thompson Palm Springs is located at 414 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, which is three miles from the Palm Springs International Airport and a short drive away from Indio, Joshua Tree, Big Bear and additional neighboring cities. The hotel is also conveniently located near some of the destination's most coveted attractions including the Palm Springs Art Museum, Desert Hot Springs, The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens and many others.

Rates begin at $550/night. To learn more, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/thompson-hotels/pspaz-thompson-palm-springs or follow along on social media @thompsonpalmsprings.

