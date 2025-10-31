Thompson Restaurants Brings Back "Thanksgiving Meals with Meaning"

"Meals with Meaning brings our restaurants and guests together to support families in need. At a time when food insecurity is affecting so many, this program allows us and our guests to make a meaningful impact, it is also a reminder that we're all in this together." Post this

"Giving back is part of our DNA at Thompson Hospitality," said Warren Thompson, president and chairman of Thompson Hospitality. "Meals with Meaning brings our restaurants and guests together to support families in need. At a time when food insecurity is affecting so many, this program allows us and our guests to make a meaningful impact, it is also a reminder that we're all in this together."

Guests can participate in two ways:

Order a Feast: Enjoy a fully prepared holiday meal from Thompson Restaurants. You can choose from the sides that you know and love from Milk & Honey, matchbox, Makers Union and Ms. Peach's. Individual sides are also available for purchase.

Donate a Meal: Contribute $50 to provide a meal for two, or $100 to feed a family of four. Each donation ensures a complete Thanksgiving dinner is delivered to local families experiencing food insecurity.

Additionally, guests dining in-store or ordering online can "round up" their check to further support the NWFCU Foundation, helping fund programs that promote health, education, and well-being for youth in need from 11/1 to 12/31.

Feast Options:

Classic Feast - $145

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast or Glazed Ham, homemade gravy, traditional cranberry sauce, biscuits or cornbread, and three sides: Matchbox mashed potatoes, Matchbox garlic & herb stuffing, Matchbox honey glazed carrots, Milk & Honey mac & cheese, Milk & Honey collard greens, Milk & Honey yams, Makers Union brussels sprouts, or Makers Union garlic green beans.

Deluxe Feast - $175

All of the above, plus an additional side and a choice of dessert: Ms. Peach's Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Pie, or Apple Pie.

Extra Sides - $17 each

Choose from the full menu of sides above.

Extra Desserts - $22 each

Ms. Peach's Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Pie, or Apple Pie.

All feasts serve 4-6 people and include tax.

Customers are encouraged to place their orders online by Friday, November 21 at 12 p.m., with meal pick-up scheduled for Wednesday, November 26. For added convenience, customers can visit https://www.thompsonrestaurants.com/meals-with-meaning to select their preferred feast or to donate a meal.

In addition to Thanksgiving meal pre-orders, patrons dining at any Thompson Restaurants location will have the opportunity to round up their bill, with proceeds benefiting the NWFCU Foundation. High-resolution photos are available for download HERE.

For more information or to make reservations, visit thompsonrestaurants.com

About Thompson Restaurants

Founded in 1992, Thompson Restaurants owns and operates restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, Ohio and South Florida. As part of Thompson Hospitality, a family-run organization, has catered to client, customer and community relationships for over three decades. Led by President and Founder Warren Thompson, Thompson Restaurants owns and operates 16 beloved brands across more than 70 locations including Makers Union, matchbox, Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Hen Quarter, Milk & Honey, Wiseguy Pizza and is rapidly expanding to different markets across the U.S. For more information, visit thompsonrestaurants.com.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

The NWFCU Foundation has a longstanding commitment to youth empowerment, awarding over $2.1 million in scholarships to more than 430 students since 2004. Through strategic partnerships, the Foundation regularly provides essential weekend meals, hygiene products, and school supplies to under-resourced students. Their newest initiative, The N.E.E.D.S. Project, aims to fulfill critical needs in local schools. For more information, visit www.nwfcufoundation.org.

Media Contact

Jamie Weber, Bullfrog + Baum, 1 5166955987, [email protected], Bullfrog + Baum

SOURCE Thompson Restaurants