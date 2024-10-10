Thompson Rivers University to Implement FOLIO With Support From EBSCO

~ EBSCO Supports Library's Open Learning Initiatives, Providing Resources When, Where and How Students Need Them ~
IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBSCO Information Services' (EBSCO) FOLIO Migration teams will assist Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Library in transitioning to the FOLIO Library Services Platform (LSP). EBSCO will work closely with the TRU Library to ensure a smooth transition to the open-source platform.
TRU is a Canadian public university located in Kamloops, British Columbia. The post-secondary institution provides academic and trades programs and online program delivery through Open Learning. TRU believes a university education should be accessible to all who seek one and supports learners from diverse backgrounds and locations. To support this mission, FOLIO provides an open architecture that promotes continuous innovation and supports the integration of third-party providers' applications, improving the front- and back-end experience for library staff and their users.
TRU University Librarian Tania Gottschalk says FOLIO will enhance library operations and end-user experience. "FOLIO aligns with our vision of inspiring knowledge creation and connecting our communities with inclusive spaces, trusted resources, and innovative services. With the FOLIO platform and EBSCO FOLIO services, we can share our ideas with a community of developers who can help us innovate more easily. We are excited to join the FOLIO community and support open library initiatives."
EBSCO Information Services Director of SaaS Innovation Andrew Nagy says EBSCO FOLIO provides a platform for Canadian libraries to share ideas for innovation. "FOLIO isn't just a platform, but a community built for sharing ideas that impact the future of libraries worldwide. TRU Libraries and EBSCO FOLIO are creating a new and exciting future for Canadian libraries and their users."
