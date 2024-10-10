Thompson Rivers University to Implement FOLIO With Support From EBSCO

"With the FOLIO platform and EBSCO FOLIO services, we can share our ideas with a community of developers who can help us innovate more easily." - Tania Gottschalk, University Librarian, Thompson Rivers University Post this

TRU University Librarian Tania Gottschalk says FOLIO will enhance library operations and end-user experience. "FOLIO aligns with our vision of inspiring knowledge creation and connecting our communities with inclusive spaces, trusted resources, and innovative services. With the FOLIO platform and EBSCO FOLIO services, we can share our ideas with a community of developers who can help us innovate more easily. We are excited to join the FOLIO community and support open library initiatives."

EBSCO Information Services Director of SaaS Innovation Andrew Nagy says EBSCO FOLIO provides a platform for Canadian libraries to share ideas for innovation. "FOLIO isn't just a platform, but a community built for sharing ideas that impact the future of libraries worldwide. TRU Libraries and EBSCO FOLIO are creating a new and exciting future for Canadian libraries and their users."

