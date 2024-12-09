Thomson Instrument Company Achieves ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems Certification (QMS) From NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR)

ISO 9001 certification demonstrates Thomson Instrument Company commitment to quality.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thomson Instrument Company has achieved ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems certification on 11-20-2024 from NSF-ISR, an NSF company. Organizations use the ISO 9001 standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products that meet regulatory requirements.

At Thomson, quality is not just a goal; it is a core value embedded in every aspect of our operation. We uphold rigorous quality standards throughout our processes, ensuring that each Thomson product meets or exceeds industry expectations. As we reach this monumental milestone, we continue to strive towards excellence.

"Through certification to ISO 9001, Thomson Instrument Company is able to not only improve their products, process, and service quality but also reduce waste," said Sameer Vachani, Senior Director of NSF-ISR. "This shows Thomson Instrument Company commitment to improving their business and meeting customer expectations globally."

Learn more about Thomson Instrument Company

About Thomson Instrument Company

Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our reputation as a trusted partner in the scientific community, enabling us to continue delivering high-quality solutions that drive research forward. Thomson is well known for its Optimum Growth Flasks®, Ultra Yield® Flasks, Filter Vials (multiple types), filter plates and well plates, transfer caps, etc. Thomson Instrument Company is dedicated to partnering with customers to deliver innovative single-use solutions that drive scientific advancement. All products are made in the USA.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global organization that develops standards to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. With operations in 180 countries, NSF tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences, and consumer goods industries. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide.

Media Contact

Vikram Gautham, Thomson Instrument Company, 1 +1(760) 757-8080, [email protected], https://htslabs.com/

SOURCE Thomson Instrument Company