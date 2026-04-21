Thomson Reuters Publishing Names Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC Best ERISA Benefits Law Firm in Nashville, TN

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC is proud to be named best ERISA disability benefits law firm in Nashville, TN through Thomson Reuters peer review ranking system. The announcement was made in the December 2025 edition of Nashville Lifestyles magazine which publishes the annual list.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC is proud to announce it was recently named best ERISA employee disability benefits law firm in Nashville by Thomson Reuters Publishing. Thomson Reuters is a top-tier legal publishing firm in the U.S. The designation is based on Thomson Reuters patented peer selection process which identifies practice area leaders who are ultimately named Super Lawyers. This title is reserved for the top 5% of attorneys. Each year, Nashville Lifestyles Magazine publishes the Thomson Reuters selections.

Cody Allison, the law firm Founder and Managing Attorney, stated, "We're truly humbled and honored by this peer ranking." Attorney Allison went on to say, "We're honored our peers recognize our hard work, and we always strive to provide our clients with the highest level of representation."

Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC can be found on the web at www.codyallison.com. You can reach them at their Nashville home office at (615) 234-6000, or 844-LTD-CODY. The lawyers at Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC provide federal representation (benefit appeal denial and lawsuit) against many long-term disability insurance companies including, Unum, Prudential, The Hartford, Lincoln Financial, MetLife, New York Life, Reliance Standard, The Standard, Sun Life, Northwestern Mutual, Mass Mutual, Guardian, Principal Financial, Aflac. The lawyers at Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC accept claims against these insurance companies for benefit denials every day.

Media Contact

Mollie Reed, Cody Allison & Associates, PLLC, 1 6152346000, [email protected], www.codyallison.com

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