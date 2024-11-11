Thor Metals Group is Voted "Best Overall" Gold IRA Company of 2024

Thor Metals Group has just been voted "Best Overall" Gold IRA company of 2024 by syndicated news outlet Breitbart News Network. The conservative media outlet emphasized Thor Metals Group's commitment to personalized customer care and a simplified "customer first" approach to acquiring investment grade gold. Breitbart further highlighted Thor's readily available free reports, free Gold IRA setup, Buy-Back Service, A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau, and Trustpilot Rating.
MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thor Metals Group has just been voted "Best Overall" Gold IRA company of 2024 by syndicated news outlet Breitbart News Network. Breitbart gave Thor Metals Group their highest rating based on the company's "strong emphasis on building lasting relationships with its customers."
The conservative media outlet emphasized Thor Metals Group's overriding commitment to personalized customer care and a simplified "customer first" approach to acquiring investment grade gold. "Thor Metals Group assigns IRA specialists to work directly with clients, helping tailor investment strategies to their unique financial goals and circumstances. This focused approach is designed to simplify the often-complex process of setting up and managing a gold IRA."
Breitbart further highlighted Thor Metals Group's available free reports, free Gold IRA setup, Buy-Back Service, A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau, and Trustpilot Rating.
"Everyone's retirement journey is different," said Brandon Thor, CEO of Thor Metals Group, "and we work very hard to understand the unique needs and desires of every customer that is considering a Gold IRA. This acknowledgement by Breitbart shows just how much personalized customer care matters."
Thor Metals Group boasts over 18 years of precious metals expertise and some $100 million in precious metals sales. Their corporate motto is Ethics, Education and Expertise — and they pride themselves on fair prices, best-in-class research, and exceptional customer service.
Thor Metals Group is an authorized dealer for the United States Mint, the Royal Canadian Mint, and the Perth Mint. They have a free portfolio review for clients looking to safeguard their savings or identify lower valued assets to be replaced with certified, investment-grade coins with true value and high liquidity. The company also offers product exchanges, product swaps, and free shipping on qualified purchases.
Thor's precious metals selections are sourced exclusively from United States Mint listed providers, and they offer gold, silver and platinum products that are globally accepted, highly liquid, and hold unique tax benefits.
Thor Metals Group's newly released 2025 Gold Forecast: A World on Edge can be downloaded HERE for FREE. The company can also be reached directly by phone at: 1-844-944-THOR.
