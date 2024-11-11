Thor Metals Group is Voted "Best Overall" Gold IRA Company of 2024

"Everyone's retirement journey is different, and we work very hard to understand the unique needs and desires of every customer that is considering a Gold IRA." Brandon Thor, CEO of Thor Metals Group Post this

Breitbart further highlighted Thor Metals Group's available free reports, free Gold IRA setup, Buy-Back Service, A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau, and Trustpilot Rating.

"Everyone's retirement journey is different," said Brandon Thor, CEO of Thor Metals Group, "and we work very hard to understand the unique needs and desires of every customer that is considering a Gold IRA. This acknowledgement by Breitbart shows just how much personalized customer care matters."

Thor Metals Group boasts over 18 years of precious metals expertise and some $100 million in precious metals sales. Their corporate motto is Ethics, Education and Expertise — and they pride themselves on fair prices, best-in-class research, and exceptional customer service.

Thor Metals Group is an authorized dealer for the United States Mint, the Royal Canadian Mint, and the Perth Mint. They have a free portfolio review for clients looking to safeguard their savings or identify lower valued assets to be replaced with certified, investment-grade coins with true value and high liquidity. The company also offers product exchanges, product swaps, and free shipping on qualified purchases.

Thor's precious metals selections are sourced exclusively from United States Mint listed providers, and they offer gold, silver and platinum products that are globally accepted, highly liquid, and hold unique tax benefits.

Thor Metals Group's newly released 2025 Gold Forecast: A World on Edge can be downloaded HERE for FREE. The company can also be reached directly by phone at: 1-844-944-THOR.

