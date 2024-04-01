Thor Metals Group Releases Special Research Report: "The Fiat Fiasco: A Dollar Crisis Report"

"At Thor Metals Group, we don't have a hard-sell, high pressure sales mandate. We do the research, point out the very real threats to your money, and then allow gold to sell itself. Our job is to simply facilitate an honest and seamless transaction at the best price possible." Brandon Thor, CEO Post this

"At Thor Metals Group, we don't have a hard-sell, high pressure sales mandate. We do the research, point out the very real threats to your money, and then allow gold to sell itself," said CEO Brandon Thor. "Our job is to simply facilitate an honest and seamless transaction at the best price possible."

Headquartered in Marina del Rey, California — Thor Metals Group boasts over 18 years of precious metals experience and some $40 million in precious metals sales. Their corporate motto is Ethics, Education and Expertise — and they pride themselves on fair prices, quick shipping, and outstanding customer service.

Committed to heralding the benefits of holding gold in an uncertain world and combatting the gold sector's often unsavory practices, Thor is "disrupting an industry ripe for disruption," according to Brandon Thor. The company approaches precious metals transactions with bold transparency and shameless integrity, supported by an exclusive "No Fleece-No Finagle" Guarantee.

Thor Metals Group is an authorized dealer for the United States Mint, the Royal Canadian Mint, and the Perth Mint. They assist customers seeking to diversify their savings, hedge inflation, or shield their money from de-dollarization through precious metals IRAs or 'direct-delivery' bullion.

They offer a free portfolio review for clients looking to safeguard their savings or identify lower valued assets to be replaced with certified, investment-grade coins with true value and high liquidity. The company also offers product exchanges, product swaps, and free shipping on qualified purchases.

"The Fiat Fiasco: A Dollar Crisis Report" can be downloaded here for free. The company can be reached directly by phone at: 1-844-944-THOR.

Media Contact

Trish Mahon, Outsource Marketing Group, Inc., 1 +1-818-912-6695, [email protected], www.omgusainc.com

SOURCE Outsource Marketing Group, Inc.