Thor Metals Group Releases: The 2025 Gold Forecast: A World on Edge

"This is a one-of-a-kind report packed with pivotal economic data points and critical trend lines. It is 'must have' for any savvy investor looking to hedge the various threats coalescing for 2025, " Brandon Thor, CEO of Thor Metals Group. Post this

"This is a one-of-a-kind report packed with pivotal economic data points and critical trend lines. It is 'must have' for any savvy investor looking to hedge the various threats coalescing for 2025." said Brandon Thor, CEO of Thor Metals Group.

The report also includes pointed commentary from over twenty prominent money pros, wealth managers, portfolio administrators, and major asset banks — as well as section on political polarization, the rise of socialism, and the state of the coveted American Dream.

Headquartered in Marina del Rey, California — Thor Metals Group boasts over 18 years of precious metals expertise and some $100 million in precious metals sales. Their corporate motto is Ethics, Education and Expertise — and they pride themselves on fair prices, best-in-class research, and outstanding customer service.

Thor's precious metals selections are sourced exclusively from United States Mint listed providers, and they offer gold, silver and platinum products that are globally accepted, highly liquid, and hold unique tax benefits.

Thor Metals Group is an authorized dealer for the United States Mint, the Royal Canadian Mint, and the Perth Mint. They have a free portfolio review for clients looking to safeguard their savings or identify lower valued assets to be replaced with certified, investment-grade coins with true value and high liquidity. The company also offers product exchanges, product swaps, and free shipping on qualified purchases.

The 2025 Gold Forecast: A World on Edge can be downloaded HERE for FREE. The company can also be reached directly by phone at: 1-844-944-THOR.

Media Contact

Trish Mahon, Outsource Marketing Group, Inc., 1 8189126695, [email protected], www.omgusainc.com

SOURCE Thor Metals Group