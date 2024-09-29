Thoroughbred Wellness Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Facility in Marietta, GA

Thoroughbred Wellness Announces Grand Opening

MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thoroughbred Wellness, a premier mental health and addiction treatment center, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility at 1501 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast, Suite 225, Marietta, Georgia, 30062. Specializing in comprehensive treatment plans tailored to individual needs, Thoroughbred Wellness offers evidence-based therapies and holistic care for those struggling with mental health disorders, addiction, and co-occurring conditions.

The grand opening marks a significant step forward for residents of Georgia and the surrounding regions seeking compassionate, expert care in a serene and healing environment. Thoroughbred Wellness provides a full continuum of care, including Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Outpatient Programs (OP), all aimed at guiding individuals on their journey to long-term recovery.

Comprehensive, Evidence-Based Treatment

Thoroughbred Wellness offers a broad range of therapeutic modalities to meet the diverse needs of its clients, including:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)

Motivational Interviewing

Relapse Prevention

Family Systems Therapy

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

Art Therapy

These approaches are designed to treat underlying mental health issues, help individuals build coping mechanisms, and support long-term recovery from addiction.

Personalized Care in a Tranquil Setting

The facility, located at 1501 Johnson Ferry Road Northeast, Suite 225, Marietta, GA 30062, has been carefully designed to provide a peaceful and supportive environment for healing. With cutting-edge amenities, including group therapy rooms, private consultation spaces, and outdoor areas for relaxation, Thoroughbred Wellness ensures that every client has access to the best possible care.

A Focus on Healing and Community

"At Thoroughbred Wellness, we believe that recovery is possible for everyone, and our goal is to provide personalized, compassionate care that leads to lasting healing," says Todd Stumbo. "Our approach combines proven therapeutic techniques with a focus on community, helping individuals not just recover but thrive."

Services for Every Stage of Recovery

The team at Thoroughbred Wellness is committed to offering support for individuals at every stage of their recovery journey. Their programs cater to a wide range of conditions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and substance abuse disorders.

In addition to its core treatment programs, the center also offers relapse prevention strategies and life skills training to help individuals rebuild their lives and maintain long-term sobriety.

Schedule a Consultation Today

Thoroughbred Wellness is now accepting new clients. To learn more about the services offered or to schedule a consultation, visit https://thoroughbredbhc.com/ or call 770-564-4856. The team is available to answer any questions and help you or your loved one take the first step toward recovery.

About Thoroughbred Wellness

Thoroughbred Wellness is a leading provider of mental health and addiction treatment services in Marietta, GA. Committed to offering evidence-based, individualized care, Thoroughbred Wellness strives to support individuals in their journey toward healing through comprehensive therapeutic services. Learn more at https://thoroughbredbhc.com/.

Media Contact:

Graham Skinner

Thoroughbred Wellness

[email protected]

770-564-4856

https://thoroughbredbhc.com/

