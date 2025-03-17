Thorwin Properties Recognized with Three Awards at the 2025 PPMA Annual Awards

Thorwin Properties is honoured to have received three awards at the 2025 Professional Property Managers Association (PPMA) Annual Awards. The company won the 2024 Advertising Award for the second time, recognizing their impactful campaign, "Breaking Barriers: A Vision for Inclusive and Transparent Communities." Additionally, they received the Historical Building of the Year Award for their dedication to preserving and adapting historic buildings for modern living. Lastly, Dare Loxton was named Resident Manager of the Year for his exceptional service and commitment to building strong relationships with residents. Thorwin Properties is proud of these achievements, which reflect the hard work and dedication of their entire team.

WINNIPEG, MB, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We're truly humbled and thankful to share that Thorwin Properties has been recognized with three awards at the 2025 Professional Property Managers Association (PPMA) Annual Awards. These acknowledgements are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we're grateful to be honoured in such meaningful ways.

The PPMA Awards highlight excellence in property management, and we couldn't be more appreciative of being recognized for the work we do. Here's a closer look at the awards we received and what they mean to us.

2024 Advertising Award – Marketing Division

We're so grateful to announce that our Marketing Division has won the 2024 Advertising Award for the second time. This award recognizes the effort that goes into creating impactful advertising campaigns, and it means a lot to us to be recognized for it once again. We were fortunate enough to win this award in 2022 for our company rebrand, and this year, it was for our campaign "Breaking Barriers: A Vision for Inclusive and Transparent Communities."

This campaign is deeply important to us, as it's not just about marketing – it's about aligning our work with our values. We're committed to building communities where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and included.

We are incredibly grateful for Jeff Aquino's expertise, dedication, and contributions. His leadership has shaped our marketing efforts over the past eight years, and we also want to acknowledge the incredible contributions of Eduardo Florian-Espinosa, who joined us just 10 months ago and has already made a big difference with his fresh ideas and creativity.

"We're truly honoured to be recognized again," said Kris Thorkelson, President of Thorwin Properties. "This award is really a testament to the dedication of our entire marketing team. Jeff, Eduardo, and everyone involved work tirelessly to connect with residents and highlight what makes Thorwin so special."

Historical Building of the Year Award

We're also incredibly thankful and humbled to have received the Historical Building of the Year Award. This recognition speaks to the work we've done to preserve the character and history of buildings that are over 75 years old; while also ensuring they meet the needs of modern living.

Preserving these historic buildings while adapting them for today's needs is something we take a lot of pride in, and we're so grateful for the talented team that helps make it happen. This award is a reflection of their hard work and commitment to maintaining these special spaces.

"It's an honour to accept the Historical Building of the Year Award on behalf of our team," said Carol Stevens, Senior Property Manager. "Preserving these buildings is a real labour of love, and this recognition means so much to all of us who work to maintain their history and charm."

Resident Manager of the Year Award

Lastly, we're beyond proud to share that Dare Loxton has been named Resident Manager of the Year. This award is a reflection of the exceptional service Dare provides to both residents and Thorwin Properties. His dedication, compassion, and commitment to building strong relationships with residents have truly set him apart.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have Dare on our team," said Eden Steele, Property Manager. "He's been with us for seven years and continues to go above and beyond to ensure our buildings are places where residents feel at home."

For more details about these awards and to learn more about Thorwin Properties, visit www.thorwin.ca.

