Thought-Provoking Bible Study: Gain a Better Understanding of Paul's Letter to the Galatians

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Thornton said, "I felt led to help people have a clearer understanding of Paul's letter and write it in such a way that it could be more easily understood. My hope is that it will not only provide a clear understanding but will also allow people to think more deeply about their walk. People, unfortunately, can be easily led both in the church and in society down paths that aren't fruitful and aren't in obedience with God. Knowledge provides a powerful tool to help people make better decisions about their paths and the more they lean into the Holy Spirit for guidance, the clearer those decisions can be. Truth and love are powerful, but knowing how to love without truth is impossible."

First time author, Dennis Thornton, holds an MBA, an MA in Economics and a PhD in Higher Education. He has served two churches in a lay capacity - chairing the church governing board and teaching. He is not new to wanting to understand and apply the Gospel to his life. In fact, he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior in his 40s. His expertise comes from dedicated study, prayer and trying to apply what he learned. His first pastor and mentor told him early on that if he feels led by God to do something but was not sure, try not doing it and see what happens. Thornton acknowledges that it's now the time to get out of the boat and give from what he has been given. With the unending support of his wife, Lisa, and their three adult children, he hopes to strengthen others' hearts and minds in their own Christian lives. Thornton loves to play golf with his sons and RV travel with his wife and their dogs.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.In Defense of the Gospel: A Journey Through Galatians is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

