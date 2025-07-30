Thought-Provoking Biblical Commentary on the Book of Revelation, a Scripture to Fully Understand Before Christ's Return

"To enable people to understand the Book of Revelation." Post this

As Dr. Dada points out, the Church Age ends with the Rapture, followed by the Tribulation which will be a period of judgment tempered with God's mercy. The culmination will be Armageddon and Jesus will return to establish His millennial kingdom. Dr. Dada further explains that Satan will then be cast into the lake of fire while the believers in Christ dwell eternally in the New Jerusalem with God and Christ. Unbelievers need to heed the warning of impending eternal judgment. The author gently warns all Christian believers to urgently live watchfully and share the gospel passionately, with the excited anticipation of Christ's return.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Dada said, "To enable people to understand the Book of Revelation."

Bunmi Dada MD, PhD is a family physician in Omaha Nebraska. He was formerly a professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. An ordained minister of the Gospel, Dr. Dada is a teacher by Spiritual gift and has taught Sunday School for 40 years. While he has taught many books of the Bible, Dr. Dada's major delight is teaching End Times Bible Prophecies. He is married to Solape, and they have three children and three grandchildren.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Revelation of Jesus Christ: A Detailed Commentary on the Book of Revelation For Lay People is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

