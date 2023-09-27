Thought-Provoking Book Provides Fascinating Reading Entertainment with Something For Everyone

Just the joy of writing. Tweet this

Richard Althage, also known as author RAMA, was born in Lyon, Missouri. He attended two, one-room schools. He's been a St. Louis Cardinal fan since players such as Schoendeist, Musial, Gibson, Flood, Boyer and Brock were on the team roster. Althage has a B.S. in Education/Geography/Speech from Concordia University in Nebraska and a master's degree in School Administration from Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida. He served as a teacher and administrator in Lutheran schools for forty-five years (MI, FL, NY, TX, LA) and coached volleyball, soccer, basketball, softball and track at each school. Worship often inspires Althage's writing. If an idea for a book or just a title, he gets up, jots down a note, and develops that thought in the morning. Coronavirus prompted him to write his seventh and eighth publications: THIS IS THE DAY THE LORD HAS MADE and THIS IS STILL THE DAY THE LORD HAS MADE. This new book is his ninth published work with two additional manuscripts already written. One of the blessings of his family life is grandchildren. He and his wife have twelve children: six girls and six boys. His wife's education was in Queens, New York, RN. He enjoys gardening, birding, biking, reading, and writing.

