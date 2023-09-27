Thought-Provoking Book Provides Fascinating Reading Entertainment with Something For Everyone

Xulon Press presents a unique perspective on commonly used phrases with popular topics of religion, politics, trivia, family, TV, movies and baseball.
HARVEY, La., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Althage, also known as author RAMA, provides readers with an enlightening play on words in This, That and the Other Thing ($16.99, paperback, 9781662885839; $7.99, e-book, 9781662885846).
Author RAMA's easy-to-read book will spark thoughts as it plays on the operative words "this", "that, and "the other thing" as featured in the quirky title. Readers can each expect to find something of interest through topics such as religion, politics, trivia, family, TV, movies and baseball. Sections include "a THIS," "a THAT," and "the OTHER THING." The section playing on the words "the other thing" includes If It's Not One Thing, One More Thing and Here's the Thing. The section playing on the word "this" includes This Ain't My First Rodeo, This Is A Stickup and This Is the City. The section playing on the word "that" includes That Dog Won't Hunt, Atta Boy and That Don't Impress Me Much. Readers will even find some familiar celebrity names and others that are not so familiar.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Althage said, "Just the joy of writing."
Richard Althage, also known as author RAMA, was born in Lyon, Missouri. He attended two, one-room schools. He's been a St. Louis Cardinal fan since players such as Schoendeist, Musial, Gibson, Flood, Boyer and Brock were on the team roster. Althage has a B.S. in Education/Geography/Speech from Concordia University in Nebraska and a master's degree in School Administration from Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida. He served as a teacher and administrator in Lutheran schools for forty-five years (MI, FL, NY, TX, LA) and coached volleyball, soccer, basketball, softball and track at each school. Worship often inspires Althage's writing. If an idea for a book or just a title, he gets up, jots down a note, and develops that thought in the morning. Coronavirus prompted him to write his seventh and eighth publications: THIS IS THE DAY THE LORD HAS MADE and THIS IS STILL THE DAY THE LORD HAS MADE. This new book is his ninth published work with two additional manuscripts already written. One of the blessings of his family life is grandchildren. He and his wife have twelve children: six girls and six boys. His wife's education was in Queens, New York, RN. He enjoys gardening, birding, biking, reading, and writing.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. This, That and the Other Thing is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
