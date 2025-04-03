Thought-Provoking Exploration Compares the Theological Foundation of Sharia Law and Conflict With Western Civilization

Liberty Hill Publishing presents a fascinating political science teaching, a must-read for every freedom loving woman.
ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Suzi Kota offers readers a comprehensive view on the reality of women's rights in American Women vs. Sharia Law: The Guide To Win This Invisible War($15.99, paperback, 9798868513930; $7.99, e-book, 9798868513947).
Suzi Kota saw the need to instigate a call to action among all women regarding the spread of oppressive beliefs. Her eye-opening book does so by juxtaposing the freedom of American women against the oppression and subjugation of women in radical Islamist societies. She meticulously examines the American culture and lifestyle through a female lens and compares it to real world applications of Sharia Law for women in strict Islamic societies. Kota provides a thorough explanation including the tragic outcomes of radical ideologies. Readers will appreciate the book's topics such as the theological foundation of Sharia Law and conflict with western civilization, with a caution regarding suicidal empathy and the politicization of diversity, equity and inclusion, which can enable bad actors in America. This book aims to expose the unique threat women face and the importance of women to heed the issues and act.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Kota said, "Radical Islamist ideology has motivated over 46,000 Jihadi terrorist attacks since 9/11 and claimed thousands of innocent lives across the globe."
Suzi Kota is an American business woman, activist and author. She holds an honors Bachelor Degree and a Master's Degree in Business and Administration with additional course work in international business, international law, military defense policy, and religion. Kota works passionately on endeavors that preserve American values, mostly notably core rights outlined in the Declaration of Independence. These include "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness." Kota is also an avid dog lover.
Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. American Women vs. Sharia Law: The Guide To Win This Invisible War is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
