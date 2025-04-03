Thought-Provoking Exploration Compares the Theological Foundation of Sharia Law and Conflict With Western Civilization

"Radical Islamist ideology has motivated over 46,000 Jihadi terrorist attacks since 9/11 and claimed thousands of innocent lives across the globe." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Kota said, "Radical Islamist ideology has motivated over 46,000 Jihadi terrorist attacks since 9/11 and claimed thousands of innocent lives across the globe."

Suzi Kota is an American business woman, activist and author. She holds an honors Bachelor Degree and a Master's Degree in Business and Administration with additional course work in international business, international law, military defense policy, and religion. Kota works passionately on endeavors that preserve American values, mostly notably core rights outlined in the Declaration of Independence. These include "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness." Kota is also an avid dog lover.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. American Women vs. Sharia Law: The Guide To Win This Invisible War is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

