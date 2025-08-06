Thought-Provoking Fiction Shares a Story of One Man's Journey to Finding Out That God is Real

Xulon Press presents a fictional story, written by a long time Minister, a relatable lesson about trusting in God and keeping the faith until prayers are answered.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Thomas L King, Sr. treats readers to a powerful, relatable and inspirational fictional story in I Found Out GOD Is Real($19.99, paperback, 9798868520617; $9.99, e-book, 9798868520624).
King's fiction introduces readers to main character, Andre Stewart, a middle class African American husband and father of three teenagers. Andre struggles with prayer and is not sure if God will hear or answer him because of his past. Frustration, death, past issues, family secrets, father issues and disappointments have put him on a journey to find answers. As Andre navigates through life's issues he finds out God is real in the most non-traditional way.
"This book was inspired by God with a desire to help people find God who are seeking after him," said King. "My desire is that as you read this book and go through this journey with Andre Stewart, you will find your way to God as well. I want you to know that God is real, and he loves us. My prayer is that when you finish this book you will either come to know God or become much closer to him.
Thomas L King, Sr. has been married to his wife, L'Tanya, for 39 years. Originally from Long Island, NY, they currently reside in Virginia Beach, VA. They have two children and five grandchildren. King retired from the United States Navy after 24 years of service. He is a minister of the gospel with over 25 years in ministry. King enjoys singing, writing, bowling, teaching, and performing marriage counseling.
Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. I Found Out GOD Is Real is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
