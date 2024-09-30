Thought-Provoking Guide to Reconciling Relationships Through Spiritual Disciplines

"The many broken relationships in my life inspired me to write this book." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. James said, "The many broken relationships in my life inspired me to write this book."

Dorothea Johnson James was born in Queens, New York. As a child, she felt driven to accomplish whatever her mind was leading her to do. She tackled the military, education, and even the threat of divorce with the tenacity to remain focused on the future. Throughout her life, there have been many defeats and many triumphs, but there has always been a constant theme of the need for family and relationship. No matter how hard, how humiliating, or how hectic, she continues to strive to be in right relationship with God and with others. After departing the United States Army as an Administration Sergeant, Dr. James served in diverse roles throughout her career. She currently holds various positions and affiliations including Senior Protestant Pastor at Oak Crest Erickson Senior Living in Parkville, Maryland. Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. James considers herself a Practical Theologian, emphasizing the importance of reconciling relationships. She is a motivational speaker, Nouthetic Counselor, Preacher, teacher, and lover of nature.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. It's About Relationships: How to Fix Broken Relationships is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

