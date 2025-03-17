Thought-Provoking Memoir Written With Vulnerability and Humility Yet Sharing Meaningful Truth With Love

"I was encouraged to write as a young person and have always felt the assignment upon my life to tell my story." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Wallace said, "I was encouraged to write as a young person and have always felt the assignment upon my life to tell my story. I am continually drawn to the underdog, the wall flowers, the broken and the hurting. I could sense the heartache in others and felt I could relate to them through my own story which has left me in a place of humility and gratefulness. Hard experiences have made me less critical, and more approachable and relatable to others. If any of my life lessons can help someone else, then I want to share it-even though it poses vulnerability. I think healing comes from all of us embracing each other in our strengths and weaknesses and allowing us all to grow in our true identity in Jesus. Our stories/testimonies need to be told so others can experience and know the unconditional love of God through us."

Theresa Wallace lives in Southern Idaho. She and her husband, Jeff, have been married for over 37 years and have four children and two grandchildren. Wallace has been a pastor for 16 years throughout Washington and Idaho in addition to working with people in management and customer service. She and Jeff planted a church in Central Washington and later they were associate pastors in Auburn, Washington. Wallace now partners with her husband as they build their nonprofit ministry, Impact Idaho, in the Boise area. She believes transparency is vital for others to be able to relate to her. She is often known as "Mama T" due to her nurturing personality. Wallace loves spending time with family and friends, talking with Jesus, writing, traveling, gardening, beachcombing, watching movies and playing games.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Beyond the Blackberry Bushes is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Theresa Wallace, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press