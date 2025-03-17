Thought-Provoking Memoir Written With Vulnerability and Humility Yet Sharing Meaningful Truth With Love

Xulon Press presents a powerful Christian memoir to be appreciated by anyone navigating life's challenges and seeking much-needed healing and restoration.
MIDDLETON, Idaho, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Theresa Wallace transparently shares her compelling life lessons to help encourage spiritual growth in Beyond the Blackberry Bushes ($23.99, paperback, 9798868511592; $9.99, e-book, 9798868511608).
Wallace has experienced a variety of life lessons from childhood to adulthood and everything in between. She acknowledges that she has learned through her own mistakes, yet she continues to grow in her journey. Her memoir shares relatable stories that will strike a chord with readers and inspire spiritual growth. The author is reaching out to anyone that has faced rejection and heartache, and yearning for true acceptance and the freedom to embrace their authentic identity. Wallace explains that most people must be willing to ask hard questions about themselves and others in order to fully hear the answers and successfully apply the solutions. Readers will gain a refreshing understanding that authentically learning to love oneself is only achieved after discovering the undeniable love of God.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Wallace said, "I was encouraged to write as a young person and have always felt the assignment upon my life to tell my story. I am continually drawn to the underdog, the wall flowers, the broken and the hurting. I could sense the heartache in others and felt I could relate to them through my own story which has left me in a place of humility and gratefulness. Hard experiences have made me less critical, and more approachable and relatable to others. If any of my life lessons can help someone else, then I want to share it-even though it poses vulnerability. I think healing comes from all of us embracing each other in our strengths and weaknesses and allowing us all to grow in our true identity in Jesus. Our stories/testimonies need to be told so others can experience and know the unconditional love of God through us."
Theresa Wallace lives in Southern Idaho. She and her husband, Jeff, have been married for over 37 years and have four children and two grandchildren. Wallace has been a pastor for 16 years throughout Washington and Idaho in addition to working with people in management and customer service. She and Jeff planted a church in Central Washington and later they were associate pastors in Auburn, Washington. Wallace now partners with her husband as they build their nonprofit ministry, Impact Idaho, in the Boise area. She believes transparency is vital for others to be able to relate to her. She is often known as "Mama T" due to her nurturing personality. Wallace loves spending time with family and friends, talking with Jesus, writing, traveling, gardening, beachcombing, watching movies and playing games.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Beyond the Blackberry Bushes is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Theresa Wallace, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article