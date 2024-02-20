Thought Provoking New Science Fiction Novel Takes Readers to a Planet Destined for Destruction

"I Have a Question," asks readers to expand their thoughts on what the future will hold

HOLLIS, N.H., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intrigued by the possibility of life on other planets and galaxies, award winning author Macintosh Steele was inspired to take his first book beyond the known world. "I Have a Question: A novel," brings readers on a science fiction adventure that addresses powerful questions surrounding humankind and the universe.

Set in the distant future, the once warring Alliance planets and Consortium planets have agreed to a truce. The discovery of the new planet risks jeopardizing the pending peace. With the decision made to destroy the planet, a joint fleet is established to complete the task.

Steele draws readers into his futuristic design by utilizing intricate world-building, while maintaining a balance with relatable characters and an approachable narrative. He poses thought inspiring-questions for readers to take away with them even after they finish the book.

"I want my book to make readers consider just how complex the universe is," Steele said. "I feel that a lot of our long-held beliefs about creation and what the future looks like are oversimplified."

While exploring the planet, the fleet comes across a mysterious Old Man who seems to be the only inhabitant of the planet. As the crew tries to carry out their mission, the Old Man thwarts their efforts at every turn.

The crew of the Star Cruiser Infinity, led by Admiral Jenki and Captain Edmonds, soon find themselves on a completely different mission that could have consequences that affect their entire universe as they face an unexpected new threat.

Readers can continue to follow the adventures of Admiral Jenki and the Star Cruiser Infinity in future books.

"I Have a Question: A novel"

By Macintosh Steele

ISBN: 9798823000932 (softcover); 9798823000925 (hardcover); 9798823000918 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Macintosh Steele resides in New Hampshire on a family fruit and vegetable farm where he was raised. He has long been a creator of stories, but this is the first one he has written down. He has had a very diversified career including farming, carpentry, blacksmithing, law and tax preparation, and now writing, for which he has won two awards. He has a Bachelor of Science degree and Law degree from Cornell University. He enjoys a complex story and the challenge in making that story move along to an unexpected ending.

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, [email protected]

SOURCE Macintosh Steele