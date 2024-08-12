Thought-Provoking Original Fiction Cleverly Combines a Riveting Blend of Psychological Suspense and Philosophical Introspection

My love of America and my anger with watching our society's moral and ethical decay. I think political satire opens the windows to our minds to stop and evaluate where our country is heading. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Sewell said, "My love of America and my anger with watching our society's moral and ethical decay. I think political satire opens the windows to our minds to stop and evaluate where our country is heading. Do we continue to look the other way as our children are being abused by unethical and morally questionable teachers? Have we stuck our heads in the sand about social media invading our every movement and thought? Why are we allowing boys to compete in girls' competitions? If we do not take a stand with our western ethics, values and faith our society will collapse. I wrote Hey Man, Where's Dr. Huang? as my response to communist and atheist countries trying to demolish are world standing without an actual armed conflict. My pushback from George Soros' Open Society Institute that stabs with secretive stealth methods to attack American capitalism and our constitutional republic. The story becomes a mirror back at American society to stop being misled and deceived by our career politicians."

Nathaniel Sewell lives a quiet, peaceful life in Florida. This is his sixth novel. He writes about issues that bother him. His other books include Bobby's Socks, Amanita, 5th&Hope, A Year Inside the Moon and Fishing for Light. Sewell is an avid golfer and lover of the sport because golf is a game based on ethics and technique. He owns an exact copy of the Rising Sun chair found in Independence Hall, the chair George Washington sat on as the Constitution was being negotiated.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Hey Man, Where's Dr. Huang? is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

