Thought-Provoking Topic Demonstrates the Importance of Successful Fatherhood While Establishing Strong Marriages, Homes and Families

"In my opinion, I think the concept of fatherhood has not been fully comprehended and in most cases have been limited to the basics of shelter and clothing," said Tetteh. "But I believe fatherhood is a divine call, a priestly and prophetic ministry to build godly homes and raise Godfearing children. My desire is to take off the limited perception of fatherhood and cause men to see it in the light of the scriptures. To make the home a place of prayer, and to inspire the women to play the partnership role required to ensure the men succeed in their quest for fatherhood. My goal is to encourage men as they pursue this divine mandate to look beyond their homes and see the broad picture of building a healthy society. I first received the inspiration when I was preparing to speak at a Father's Day service, but after that I realized people were really blessed anytime I shared the message, so I felt it was better to reach a wider audience with the message. The result is this book."

Solomon and Ebere Tetteh serve as Overseers of The Church of New Beginnings in Accra, Ghana, The Life Transformation Ministries and The Global Intercession Mission in Mount Vernon, New York. Solomon holds a BSc in Administration. Ebere is a Legal Practitioner with a focus on Immigration Law. They are experienced Pastors and conference speakers, motivational speakers, lecturers at Bible School in addition to marriage and general counselors. With a passion for prayer, they travel globally, planting churches and organizing missions and prayer conferences. Their goal is to raise intercessors for and from every nation. The Tetteh's are the proud parents of three sons and four grandchildren. Their favorite sport is tennis.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Happy Father's Day: So You Call Yourself a Father? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

