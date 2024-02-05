Thought Tech Celebrates 50 Years in Business Providing Technology for Better Health

Over the years, Thought Tech's vision of "unlocking human potential" guided the development of a wide range of products, which are considered the "Gold Standard" because of the most accurate signals in the industry. Post this

Asked about reaching this milestone, Thought Tech founder Dr. Hal Myers commented, "It's hard to believe we've been at this for five decades. Our success wouldn't have been possible without the energy and dedication of our co-founder Lawrence Klein, who passed away in 2021. I have deep gratitude for our staff, many of whom have been with the company more than thirty years, for the tireless efforts of our international distributor network in over 40 countries, and for every customer who has supported us over the years."

Thought Tech sponsors a number of workshops, taught by world authorities in their fields, to teach clinical skills and the effective use of biofeedback instrumentation. Because of their profound commitment to education, Thought Tech became the corporate founding member of the Biofeedback Federation of Europe, which was created to educate communities and health professionals on various applications of biofeedback.

Constantly striving to improve the quality of their products and services, Thought Tech has diligently maintained ISO 13485 Medical Device QMS certification, CE certification in Europe and strict adherence to many other regulatory regulations all over the world.

Recently, Thought Tech has entered into a number of co-marketing agreements that include Austrian virtual reality company VR Coach GmbH to promote their virtual reality system to its biofeedback user base looking to offer VR therapy applications, while expanding into a new market for biofeedback instrumentation. Better Physiology Ltd. to increase awareness of their Capnography product, The CapnoTrainer Go system, which is a great add-on to Thought Tech's Biofeedback /Neurofeedback solution offerings. In addition to the expansion of Though Tech instrumentation with the use of Brainboost's Brain assistant software program, and continued support of athletes, including golfers through Healthy Brain Matters.

Thought Tech will be exhibiting its products at the upcoming Biofeedback Federation of Europe's 22nd Meeting, April 8-13th , 2024 in Ljubljana, Slovenia; and AAPB Conference in Denver, Colorado, May 8-11th , 2024; among other events making it an entire year of honorable celebrations.

