Thought Technology Ltd Showcases MyOnyx® at Medica Trade Fair, Pioneering Combined sEMG Monitoring and E-Stim, for Enhanced Rehabilitation in the Physical Therapy Market

MyOnyx is designed to revolutionize the physical therapy market by providing precise muscle activity tracking, ensuring both therapists and patients can monitor and optimize rehabilitation exercises.

Benefits of Measuring Muscle Activity with MyOnyx

MyOnyx leverages cutting-edge surface electromyography (SEMG) technology to measure muscle activity, offering numerous benefits for the rehabilitation process:

Accurate Exercise Performance: By providing real-time feedback on muscle activation, MyOnyx ensures that exercises are performed correctly, targeting the intended muscles effectively. This helps in preventing compensatory movements and enhancing the quality of rehabilitation exercises.

Enhanced Patient Engagement: Patients can visually see their muscle activity, which increases their understanding and engagement in the rehabilitation process. This visual feedback can motivate patients to adhere to their exercise routines and strive for better outcomes.

Optimized Therapy Sessions: Therapists can use the detailed muscle activity data to tailor rehabilitation programs to each patient's specific needs. This personalized approach can lead to more efficient and effective therapy sessions, accelerating recovery times.

Progress Tracking: MyOnyx provides objective data that allows both therapists and patients to track progress over time. This data-driven approach helps in setting realistic goals and adjusting therapy plans based on measurable improvements.

Thought Technology Ltd is committed to advancing rehabilitation through innovative technology. By focusing on the physical therapy market at Medica, the company aims to highlight the transformative potential of MyOnyx in enhancing patient outcomes and improving the overall rehabilitation experience.

Visit Thought Technology Ltd at the Medica Trade Fair, at Hall 4 Booth C19 to experience the MyOnyx device and learn more about its benefits for physical therapy and rehabilitation.

About Thought Technology Ltd.

Founded in 1975, Thought Technology Ltd. is the global leader in biofeedback and physiological instrument manufacturing. Our products are integral to numerous therapeutic treatments and clinical assessment protocols, utilized by tens of thousands of clinicians across thousands of medical institutions in over 85 countries.

Committed to innovation, Thought Technology Ltd. actively supports new research and development initiatives, fostering the creation of cutting-edge applications for our instruments. Our equipment is at the forefront of telemedicine, web-based monitoring, biofeedback, sports training, human-machine interface research, physiology-driven multimedia environments, and virtual reality.

Dedicated to excellence, Thought Technology Ltd. continuously strives to enhance the quality of our products and services. We proudly maintain ISO 13485 and CE certification, ensuring the highest standards for our organization and products.

Media Contact

Halen Mavros, Thought Technology, Ltd., 514-489-8251, [email protected], https://thoughttechnology.com/

SOURCE Thought Technology, Ltd.