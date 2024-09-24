Thought Technology Ltd Showcases MyOnyx® at Medica Trade Fair, Pioneering Combined sEMG Monitoring and E-Stim, for Enhanced Rehabilitation in the Physical Therapy Market

Thought Technology Ltd to exhibit at Medica Trade Fair, highlighting how the use of surface EMG biofeedback and electrostimulation benefits the physical therapy process.
MONTREAL, QC, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thought Technology Ltd is excited to announce the showcase of their advanced sEMG monitoring device, MyOnyx, at the upcoming Medica Trade Fair November 11-14, 2024, in Dusseldorf, Germany (Hall 4 Booth C19). Developed for the rehab market, the MyOnyx rehab solution features a sleek hand-held device, equipped with two surface electromyography (sEMG) sensors that measure and display muscle activity in real time.
Electromyography (EMG) biofeedback has been used for decades by physical therapists to help clients regain musculoskeletal function by enhancing fine control and increasing strength in selected muscles, as well as developing better balance between muscle groups. MyOnyx is designed to revolutionize the physical therapy market by providing precise muscle activity tracking, ensuring both therapists and patients can monitor and optimize rehabilitation exercises. The unit also provides four channels of electrical muscle stimulation (E-Stim) that, used alone or in conjunction with EMG biofeedback, is a powerful tool that can help restore muscle activity and strength in clients with partial loss of function and tonus.
Benefits of Measuring Muscle Activity with MyOnyx
MyOnyx leverages cutting-edge surface electromyography (SEMG) technology to measure muscle activity, offering numerous benefits for the rehabilitation process:
- Accurate Exercise Performance: By providing real-time feedback on muscle activation, MyOnyx ensures that exercises are performed correctly, targeting the intended muscles effectively. This helps in preventing compensatory movements and enhancing the quality of rehabilitation exercises.
- Enhanced Patient Engagement: Patients can visually see their muscle activity, which increases their understanding and engagement in the rehabilitation process. This visual feedback can motivate patients to adhere to their exercise routines and strive for better outcomes.
- Optimized Therapy Sessions: Therapists can use the detailed muscle activity data to tailor rehabilitation programs to each patient's specific needs. This personalized approach can lead to more efficient and effective therapy sessions, accelerating recovery times.
- Progress Tracking: MyOnyx provides objective data that allows both therapists and patients to track progress over time. This data-driven approach helps in setting realistic goals and adjusting therapy plans based on measurable improvements.
Thought Technology Ltd is committed to advancing rehabilitation through innovative technology. By focusing on the physical therapy market at Medica, the company aims to highlight the transformative potential of MyOnyx in enhancing patient outcomes and improving the overall rehabilitation experience.
Visit Thought Technology Ltd at the Medica Trade Fair, at Hall 4 Booth C19 to experience the MyOnyx device and learn more about its benefits for physical therapy and rehabilitation.
About Thought Technology Ltd.
Founded in 1975, Thought Technology Ltd. is the global leader in biofeedback and physiological instrument manufacturing. Our products are integral to numerous therapeutic treatments and clinical assessment protocols, utilized by tens of thousands of clinicians across thousands of medical institutions in over 85 countries.
Committed to innovation, Thought Technology Ltd. actively supports new research and development initiatives, fostering the creation of cutting-edge applications for our instruments. Our equipment is at the forefront of telemedicine, web-based monitoring, biofeedback, sports training, human-machine interface research, physiology-driven multimedia environments, and virtual reality.
Dedicated to excellence, Thought Technology Ltd. continuously strives to enhance the quality of our products and services. We proudly maintain ISO 13485 and CE certification, ensuring the highest standards for our organization and products.
Media Contact
Halen Mavros, Thought Technology, Ltd., 514-489-8251, [email protected], https://thoughttechnology.com/
