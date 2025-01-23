Thoughtful Interpretation of Navigating Life's Challenges While Wondering Where is God During Times of Pain and Suffering

"This book is partly an homage to the grace and faithfulness of God and also, hopefully, a ministry to others who are hurting." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Tettelbach said, "When I looked over my own life, I saw all of the tough times, the illnesses, the disappointments, etc. At the same time, I saw God's hand at work in each of the trials through which I was going. This book is partly an homage to the grace and faithfulness of God and also, hopefully, a ministry to others who are hurting."

Colly Tettelbach is a retired nursing educator and college administrator, who also holds a Master's degree in Theology. When she retired, she completed a chaplaincy program and since then, she has been working as a healthcare chaplain. Tettelbach has seen and experienced many difficult times in her work and in her life. She has also seen how God can use those hard times for her good and for His glory. Tettelbach is a voracious reader and a life-long learner. She recently enrolled in a doctoral program to improve her skills as both a writer and as a chaplain.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.A Smooth Ride Over Rocky Roads: A Christian Guide to Surviving and Thriving in Hard Times is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

