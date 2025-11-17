ThoughtPartnr and Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce Partner to Launch First-of-its-Kind AI Advisor for Small Business Growth

Pilot partnership in Westport, Connecticut signals the national rollout of ThoughtPartnr's AI advisor platform, built to empower chambers of commerce and 33 million small businesses nationwide

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThoughtPartnr, a first-of-its-kind AI business advisory platform built to help chambers of commerce and their members harness technology for smarter business growth, and the Westport–Weston Chamber of Commerce today announced a partnership to pilot the platform as part of ThoughtPartnr's national rollout. The initiative introduces local entrepreneurs to an AI-powered advisor designed to help small and midsize businesses streamline operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate growth.

Founded by technology entrepreneur Jay Norris, who also serves as the Chairman of the Technology and Innovation Council for the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, ThoughtPartnr enables small business owners to make confident, data-driven decisions through AI-powered insights and access to human expertise when needed. Through its branded "Local Language Model," ThoughtPartnr uses chamber and community data to deliver locally relevant guidance across marketing, operations, compliance, funding, and growth.

"Chambers of commerce have always been the backbone of small business communities," said Jay Norris, Founder and CEO of ThoughtPartnr. "We built ThoughtPartnr to help chambers scale their impact by giving every member access to intelligent, personalized support that blends AI precision with practical business insight. Our mission is to inspire, educate, and equip one million small businesses by 2030 so they can grow with confidence in a rapidly changing economy."

"Small businesses are the foundation of Westport's economy," said Matthew Mandell, Executive Director of the Westport–Weston Chamber of Commerce. "This is the logical next step for our members and for all entrepreneurs to embrace AI as a transformative business tool. Partnering with ThoughtPartnr gives our members a modern advantage with AI tools that help them learn, connect, and grow, while staying true to Westport's spirit of community and innovation."

Powered by localized AI, ThoughtPartnr is trained on regional business data, chamber insights, and community inputs to deliver guidance that reflects real local conditions. The platform uses chamber and community data to provide locally relevant insights across marketing, operations, compliance, funding, and growth. Its proprietary Local Knowledge Graph aggregates public and partner data, including permits, licensing information, chamber updates, and local grant programs, creating a unified intelligence layer for smarter business decision-making.

When deeper insight is needed, members can connect directly with verified local experts through ThoughtPartnr's Advisor Matching Engine, which uses behavioral insights and skill mapping to identify the best fit. This hybrid approach bridges what Norris calls the "time and trust gap," the disconnect between small business owners and the reliable guidance they need to scale with confidence.

ThoughtPartnr enables chambers of commerce to expand their value to members and drive measurable economic impact within their regions. Nearly half of all small businesses close within five years, often due to lack of access to trusted advice and modern tools. Yet fewer than 40 percent use AI effectively, even as the 33 million SMBs in the U.S. contribute nearly 45 percent of GDP. This represents an annual opportunity exceeding $25 billion in AI-enabled business advisory and automation.

Local entrepreneurs and chamber members are invited to a Lunch & Learn demonstration hosted by the Westport–Weston Chamber of Commerce on November 19th, where they can interact with ThoughtPartnr, ask questions, and shape its evolution for their local needs.

About ThoughtPartnr

ThoughtPartnr is an AI-powered business advisory platform created to empower national chambers of commerce and small business owners with localized, real-time guidance. Combining human coaching with artificial intelligence, ThoughtPartnr helps entrepreneurs gain clarity, confidence, and community to drive sustainable growth.

Learn more at ThoughtPartnr.com

About the Westport–Weston Chamber of Commerce

The Westport–Weston Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting economic vitality, community connection, and local business success across Westport and Weston, Connecticut. Through events, advocacy, and partnerships, the Chamber fosters collaboration among business leaders, entrepreneurs, and residents to strengthen the region's growth and quality of life. Visit WestportWestonChamber.com

