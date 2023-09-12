ThoughtSpark Named to Syndigo's Inaugural Partner Advisory Board

Syndigo, a leading provider of product information management and content syndication solutions, announced selections to its Partner Advisory Board (PAB), naming ThoughtSpark as an inaugural member.

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The PAB represents an exclusive set of partners, selected based on deep knowledge of the industry and Syndigo solutions. The PAB will provide an important industry perspective and solution feedback channel to Syndigo Product leadership, enabling continued solution innovation that benefits brands, distributors, retailers and their customers.

"Partner Advisory Board (PAB) reaffirms Syndigo's commitment to grow with the partners," said Amit Rai, President, Thoughtspark. "I am excited to be invited to the inaugural PAB. As an Enabler, Thoughtspark is strategically placed to positively impact both Syndigo and its partners and I'm honored to represent the collective insights and expertise of my team in this forum."

"We work very closely with our partners to deliver strategic outcomes for our customers. The Partner Advisory Board is an important mechanism for us to get even closer to the insights that our partners can bring," said Dominic Citino, Syndigo SVP, Alliances.

Syndigo serves a wide variety of client verticals, including Retail, Consumer Goods, Grocery, Healthcare, Oil & Gas and Manufacturing, and is the only company named a Leader across Gartner, Forrester and IDC analysts.

About ThoughtSpark:

ThoughtSpark stands as the pioneering Enabler in the Syndigo ecosystem. Driven by its passion to see the ecosystem flourish, ThoughtSpark's endeavor centers around empowering Syndigo's System Integrators (SIs) across the globe. As Enablers, we help the SIs sell more, implement better and scale faster with our specialized offerings.

With over 70 Syndigo experts spread across US, Canada and India, Thoughtspark partners with Global SIs, Niche SIs as well as first-time SIs of Syndigo as they look to establish and grow their Syndigo practice. For more information, visit www.thoughtspark.com or follow us on Linkedin.

About Syndigo:

Syndigo powers modern commerce by enabling the continual flow of data and content throughout the entire commerce ecosystem. With industry-leading product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), syndication, and analytics, combined with the largest two-sided network for content distribution, we deliver accurate information that improves decision-making and accelerates sales on every shelf.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers, and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, oil & gas, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

