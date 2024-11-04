Thousands Celebrate Taylor with A Swiftie Par-TAY, Exchange Bracelets & See An Outfit She Wore to An Awards Ceremony

Taylor Swift kicked off the final leg of the U.S. portion of her Eras Tour in Indianapolis with a record-setting crowd. Fans flooded the world's largest children's museum to make bracelets, trade them, dance during the ParTAYs and pose for photos with bracelet wearing gigantic dinosaurs!
INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a delightful blend of pop culture and prehistoric art, Taylor Swift fans created and exchanged thousands of friendship bracelets taking the Swiftie tradition to new heights – and new eras – by decorating themselves and life-sized dinosaur sculptures at the world's largest children's museum.
The phenomenon began with a simple line from Taylor Swift's song "You're On Your Own, Kid" from her album Midnights: "So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it." Fans around the world did just that and 'shook it off' at a special Swiftie Par-TAY to celebrate one of the most iconic musicians of our time. It all took place during the last leg of Swift's Eras tour in the United States on November 1-3, 2024 at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Imagination and creativity took center stage==denim jackets with dozens of bead strings hanging from the seam, see-through purses filled with a variety of beaded bracelets to exchange popped up everywhere you looked and one fan even brought her dog that was wearing bracelets to pose for photos with the gigantic dinos.
Swiftie Par-TAYs Children's Museum style took place throughout the museum several times a day this weekend.
- Fans traded friendship bracelets with museum staff and fellow Swifties
- "Shake it off" was a popular theme in a Taylor-themed dance party
- Children and families made bedazzled slime and watched the whole place shimmer
- Face painting took on Taylor Swift inspired designs
- The museum merged the whimsical with the monumental by encouraging visitors to take selfies with the museum's iconic dinosaurs all decked out to welcome Taylor to Indy
Iconic Dinos Decked Out with Friendship Bracelets and Microphone
The museum's majestic dinosaurs welcomed the global superstar to the city on the last leg of her Eras Tour in the United States. The life-sized Alamosaurs (an 54-foot-longadult and two 34-foot-long youth dinos) can be found bursting out of The Children's Museum with their custom-made giant friendship bracelets, adding style to their usual prehistoric vibe along with a 7-foot-tall microphone. Fans can still come snap a picture or take a selfie through Nov. 10, 2024.
Video/Photos link - https://platform.crowdriff.com/m/s-xzk0Poilv1GG2A7m Website - https://www.childrensmuseum.org/taylor-swift
Chemistry Is a Blast!
This same weekend, visitors witnessed science in action as they added to the sparkle and bling by making homemade Unicorn Slime in the museum's STEMLab.
About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
We ignite joy, wonder and curiosity by creating powerful learning experiences for children and adults. For more information about The Children's Museum, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org and follow us on social media @childrensmuseum.
