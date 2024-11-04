Thousands Celebrate Taylor with A Swiftie Par-TAY, Exchange Bracelets & See An Outfit She Wore to An Awards Ceremony

Several visitors mused about how wonderful it was for children and their grownups to share such magical memories together thanks to the iconic pop star. Post this

Swiftie Par-TAYs Children's Museum style took place throughout the museum several times a day this weekend.

Fans traded friendship bracelets with museum staff and fellow Swifties

"Shake it off" was a popular theme in a Taylor-themed dance party

Children and families made bedazzled slime and watched the whole place shimmer

Face painting took on Taylor Swift inspired designs

inspired designs The museum merged the whimsical with the monumental by encouraging visitors to take selfies with the museum's iconic dinosaurs all decked out to welcome Taylor to Indy

Iconic Dinos Decked Out with Friendship Bracelets and Microphone

The museum's majestic dinosaurs welcomed the global superstar to the city on the last leg of her Eras Tour in the United States. The life-sized Alamosaurs (an 54-foot-longadult and two 34-foot-long youth dinos) can be found bursting out of The Children's Museum with their custom-made giant friendship bracelets, adding style to their usual prehistoric vibe along with a 7-foot-tall microphone. Fans can still come snap a picture or take a selfie through Nov. 10, 2024.

Video/Photos link - https://platform.crowdriff.com/m/s-xzk0Poilv1GG2A7m Website - https://www.childrensmuseum.org/taylor-swift

Chemistry Is a Blast!

This same weekend, visitors witnessed science in action as they added to the sparkle and bling by making homemade Unicorn Slime in the museum's STEMLab.

