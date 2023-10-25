Thousands Gather at Second Annual Casey Jones Village Festival in Jackson

We want our Guests to come to rely on the festival to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the whole family. Hosting this free festival is part of our mission of bringing the community together in fellowship with one another. Post this

"We're very pleased with attendance this year," Shaw said. "We had a very busy day throughout the campus, which included eight tour buses of Guests to our city." One of the tour groups, Riviera Travel, of the United Kingdom, stopped at Casey Jones Village. Tour manager Chris Brown encouraged members of his group to walk around during their stop.

"I love the people (in the South) because they're so friendly," said Brown, a 39-year tour manager who has brought Guests to the Casey Jones Village multiple times. "We're on a tour of the American South going through Nashville, Memphis, New Orleans, Houston and Fort Worth, Texas."

Throughout the six-hour event, the continuous sounds of laughter, conversations, the medium pitch bell from the Fun Zone express train as it weaved through the parking lot, and the live music from local folk, country and Christian artists filled the air. Many Guests grabbed an event passport and visited the four main areas on the campus to earn a complimentary scoop of Blue Bell ice cream from Miss Anne's Ice Cream Shoppe inside The Old Country Store.

First time attendee Delight Wallace of Jackson collected her third stamp from the Casey Jones Train Museum. "My grandson told me about the festival, and I'm loving this," said Wallace, who spent the day with family and friends. "I'm looking forward to ending the day at the buffet; I'm ready for some baked chicken and cornbread!"

Families who returned for a second time this year praised the festival's additional features.

"It's even better; there's more out here," said Kimba Patrick, who brought her daughter, Adelyn, 8, to the festival. Adelyn was also captivated by the free kittens that artist Lisa Kersey hoped to find new homes for; Kersey and other artists displayed their work outside of Art in the Village, a cooperative art gallery that features the work of more than 30 artists.

It was the Fitzgerald family's first time attending the festival. "When there's so much hate in the world, it's nice to have something like this that brings everyone together," said Shane Fitzgerald, who also picked out one of Kersey's cats to bring home. "We live on 10 acres, so she's going to have a nice life."

In the midst of all of the outdoor fun, Guests also ventured inside the historic chapel on campus to watch actors portray Jackson's founding fathers William E. Butler and Judge Milton Brown. Ricky Long played Butler, while Bruce Boone played Brown. Senior Freed-Hardeman University Theatre major Jack Joiner portrayed Davy Crockett throughout the day.

Retired educators Bill and Geneva Johnson, of McKenzie, spoke with the actors afterwards, teasing them about their portrayals and interactions with the Crockett character. "I do think you were hard on Davy Crockett," said Bill Johnson, who taught Tennessee history.

With all of the growth and expansion of this year's festival, Shaw and his planning team have already started laying the groundwork for the 2024 event. "We want our Guests to come to rely on the festival to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the whole family," he said. "Hosting this free festival is part of our mission of bringing the community together in fellowship with one another."

Open daily year-round (except for Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day), Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store includes the restaurant, Miss Anne's Ice Cream Shoppe, Miss Juanita's Gift Shop and the Dixie Café Takeout or Dine-In at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee. The Old Country Store will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025. Individuals may learn more by visiting instagram.com/caseyjonesvillage, facebook.com/oldcountrystore and caseyjones.com or calling 731-668-1223.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, The Old Country Store, 731-608-7650, [email protected], https://www.caseyjones.com/

SOURCE Casey Jones Village Festival