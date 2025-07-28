Thousands of Users Flock to Tossable Digits After Skype Shuts Down Its Virtual Number Service -- Signaling Ongoing Demand for Virtual Telephony

The surge highlights a growing demand for secure, flexible communication tools—and reinforces that the need for virtual telephony is stronger than ever.

Thousands of former Skype users have turned to Tossable Digits, a leader in virtual phone numbers and call forwarding since 2006, after Microsoft abruptly discontinued Skype's virtual phone number service. The surge highlights a growing demand for secure, flexible communication tools—and reinforces that the need for virtual telephony is stronger than ever.

What Are Virtual Phone Numbers—and Why Are They Still Relevant?

Virtual phone numbers function like standard telephone numbers—capable of receiving calls, text messages, and even multimedia—but are not tied to a specific physical device or SIM card. Users can forward calls to any device, apply call screening, record conversations, or set rules for how calls are handled based on the caller. These capabilities have made virtual numbers useful for privacy, flexibility, and maintaining control over communications across personal and professional contexts.

Skype previously served this need by offering users phone numbers in multiple countries. Its exit from the space has led many users to turn to Tossable Digits, a provider that has quietly served this niche for nearly two decades and is now seeing increased adoption as more people seek stable, privacy-focused alternatives.

"We've seen a dramatic increase in signups from former Skype users in the past several weeks," said Peter Beckman, Founder and CEO of Tossable Digits. "It's a clear indication that despite changes in the market, the need for flexible, private, and location-independent communication tools hasn't gone away—it's growing."

Filling the Gap Left by Skype

Tossable Digits has long offered a broad feature set. The departure of Skype has brought renewed attention to the use cases and technical advantages of virtual numbers. The service provides access to phone numbers in over 60 countries and supports functionality including:

Call forwarding to any phone worldwide.

Two-way SMS messaging

Call recording and voicemail.

Robocall blocking and call screening.

Custom call-handling rules

No long-term contracts

"Skype exiting the virtual number space doesn't eliminate the need—it just signals a strategic shift for Microsoft," Beckman said. "That opens up the market for specialized providers like Tossable Digits to better serve users who still depend on these tools for privacy, travel, and business."

Use Cases That Continue to Drive Demand

The current wave of user adoption has included a wide range of demographics—from digital nomads to small business owners—who depend on virtual numbers for specific communication needs. Common scenarios include:

Maintaining privacy while selling items or services online

International travelers and expats keeping access to a home-country number.

Businesses tracking ad campaigns by assigning a unique number to each channel.

Managing real estate or vehicle listings with unique numbers per property

Teachers or medical professionals needing a separate line for outreach.

In many cases, users are porting their long-held landline or mobile numbers to Tossable Digits to keep them active in a virtual form.

Outlook for Virtual Phone Services

The continued growth at Tossable Digits suggests demand is not only sustained but evolving. The company has expanded customer support, launched migration tools for former Skype users, and introduced incentives to ease the transition.

"As communication habits evolve, we are seeing consistent demand from users who want more control over how and where they connect," said Beckman. "The tools may change, but the need for secure, adaptable communication is here to stay."

