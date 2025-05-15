Threat Detection, Monitoring, and Ransomware Protection with AI-Based XDR and SIEM Platform

StoneFly announces the release of 365GDR™, a unified and automated threat detection, response, security, and monitoring platform designed to help enterprises confront the challenges of ransomware attacks, cybersecurity, vulnerabilities, downtime, and fragmented recovery infrastructure.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoneFly, Inc. (iscsi.com), a leading innovator in storage, HCI, backup and DR, cloud, and AI storage, announces the release of 365GDR™, a unified and automated threat detection, response, security, and monitoring platform designed to help enterprises confront the challenges of ransomware attacks, cybersecurity, vulnerabilities, downtime, and fragmented recovery infrastructure.

Eliminating the Full Spectrum of Enterprise Cyber Threats and Recovery Challenges

Attackers are exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities, fileless malware, stolen credentials, and insider access to bypass traditional defenses. Misconfigured hybrid clouds, exposed APIs, and shadow IT widen the attack surface, while configuration drifts, outdated software, and risky user behavior further weaken security. These threats often go undetected due to siloed tools, blind spots in visibility, and lack of unified threat correlation.

When disaster strikes, recovery is delayed by fragmented systems, manual processes, and unreliable backup infrastructures. As a result, organizations suffer prolonged downtime, data loss, non-compliance with regulatory mandates, reputational damage, and massive operational costs.

365GDR™ is purpose-built to eliminate these risks by providing comprehensive, automated detection, response, and recovery from a single platform—enabling enterprises to proactively defend their entire IT environment and accelerate recovery with confidence.

365GDR™: A Comprehensive Cyber Resilience Platform

365GDR solves these problems by combining AI-powered threat detection, automated incident response, and air-gapped, immutable backup and recovery in one seamlessly integrated system. Designed for enterprise IT environments, 365GDR enables:

Global Threat Detection – AI/ML-powered engines detect ransomware, fileless malware, insider threats, and anomalies across files, backups, logs, and network traffic.

Automated Response – Orchestrate workflows that isolate compromised systems, trigger alerts, and execute recovery plans with zero manual intervention.

Unified Visibility and Control – Manage detection, response, backup, and recovery through a single pane of glass.

Threat Intelligence – Hunt for threats proactively, analyze log data, and detect vulnerabilities to prevent security breaches before they occur.

Operational Security – Ensure regulatory compliance, conduct incident response, and maintain secure IT environments through continuous monitoring and proactive management.

Endpoint Security – Perform configuration assessments, detect malware, and monitor file integrity to protect endpoints from malicious attacks.

Cloud Security – Secure containerized environments, manage workloads, and protect hybrid cloud infrastructure from evolving threats.



Purpose-Built for Enterprise Scale

365GDR supports hybrid and multi-site deployments, offers deep integration with hypervisors, containers, and databases, and ensures automated threat detection and response across all environments.

Availability

365GDR is available now and can be deployed all StoneFly storage, HCI, and backup and DR appliances, enterprise hypervisors including VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, Citrix, XenServer, and Proxmox, Azure and AWS cloud, and physical Windows and Linux systems.

About StoneFly

Founded in 2000, StoneFly, Inc. is a recognized leader in enterprise-grade storage, HCI, backup and disaster recovery, cloud, and AI storage solutions. StoneFly pioneered the creation, implementation, and evolution of the iSCSI storage protocol and continues to innovate in secure and resilient data management technologies.

