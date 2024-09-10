ThreatAdvice Partners with Converge Insurance to Launch Comprehensive Cyber Insurance Offering Utilizing Managed Security Services Plan

"By partnering with Converge Insurance, we're ensuring that our customers not only have the best-in-class security solutions but also the financial protection needed to recover swiftly from potential cyber incidents." – Russell Taylor, President of ThreatAdvice Post this

Through this partnership, customers utilizing ThreatAdvice's SecureGuard InsureReady solution—which includes essential security components such as endpoint detection and response (EDR), endpoint encryption, intrusion detection system/intrusion protection system, SIEM with 24/7 SOC support, backups, email filtering, cyber training with phishing tests, multi-factor authentication (MFA), asset and patch management, incident response planning, and legacy device/software mitigation—will now be eligible for exclusive cyber insurance coverage from Converge Insurance.

Converge, known for its pioneering approach to cyber risk management, will offer tailored coverage through this partnership, leveraging the advanced capabilities of ThreatAdvice's SecureGuard InsureReady platform. Customers can benefit from a simplified underwriting process, enhanced pricing, and expedited coverage binding—often within 24 hours—ensuring that they are prepared to meet the challenges of today's dynamic cyber threat environment.

ConvergeConnect™, a partnered insurance program, is backed by Cennarius Insurance, a comprehensive platform for businesses and agents to access tailored insurance solutions, including workers' compensation and cyber insurance, brokered by Three Arbor Insurance, an independent insurance agency that provides customized insurance solutions tailored to various industries, including technology. ConvergeConnect™ offers primary cyber coverage through prequalified technology provider partnerships for companies with up to $750 million in revenue, providing best-in-class customer solutions based on deep insights into cybersecurity posture. ThreatAdvice's SecureGuard InsureReady platform has undergone and successfully passed a series of rigorous tests and validations, becoming an approved partner for ConvergeConnect™, ensuring its customers have access to premium cyber insurance coverage.

"As cyber threats continue to increase and evolve, it's imperative that every organization take the necessary steps to safeguard their business and data," said Tom Kang, CEO of Converge. "By offering comprehensive options alongside partners such as ThreatAdvice, we are giving insureds peace of mind to focus on what matters most: growing their business."

This partnership aims to close the gap between cybersecurity providers and insurers, offering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) the tools and resources they need to build resilience against cyber threats. Converge will offer SecureGuard InsureReady client's potential premium credits of up to 30%, rewarding them for maintaining strong cybersecurity defenses.

William Hale, senior vice president of product management and cybersecurity at ThreatAdvice, added, "Our SecureGuard InsureReady solution was designed to provide comprehensive protection across the cybersecurity spectrum. With the addition of Converge's industry-leading cyber insurance, we're delivering an even more powerful package that addresses both prevention and recovery."

"The cyber insurance industry has increasingly incentivized businesses to adopt strong cybersecurity practices by becoming more granular in their evaluation of security standards. This partnership encourages ThreatAdvice customers to implement robust cyber defenses, offering rewards such as premium credits of up to 30% for maintaining high levels of cyber hygiene. By doing so, businesses are better positioned to not only prevent cyber incidents but also qualify for more favorable insurance terms, ensuring greater protection and resilience against evolving cyber threats," adds Taylor.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, ThreatAdvice and Converge are committed to helping businesses navigate the complexities of cybersecurity and risk management, providing them with the confidence to operate securely in today's digital landscape.

About ThreatAdvice

ThreatAdvice is a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and managed services, committed to helping businesses protect their digital assets through innovative technology and expert support. With a focus on education, prevention, and response, ThreatAdvice empowers organizations to mitigate risks and ensure business continuity. For more information visit http://www.threatadvice.com or call 205.981.4444.

About Converge

Converge fuses cyber insurance, security and technology to provide businesses with clear, confident cyber protection. Deploying a proprietary data ecosystem underpinned by expert underwriting, it provides risk solutions that deliver high-value strategies with improved outcomes. Converge's philosophy is that insurance needs the right elements and personalized approach to mitigate risk. By partnering with its policyholders, Converge precisely formulates their business needs so they can confidently become cyber secure. Converge is headquartered in New York and operates across the U.S.

About Three Arbor

Three Arbor Insurance is an independent insurance agency that specializes in providing tailored coverage solutions across various industries, including real estate, healthcare, and technology. They emphasize strong client relationships, transparency, and responsive service to meet specific client needs.For more detailed information, visit threearbor.com.

