ThreatConnect Achieves FedRAMP Authorization - Authorization Advances Commitment to Federal Cloud Security Standards

The FedRAMP Authorized designation indicates that government agencies can confidently deploy ThreatConnect to empower their cyber defenders with rich context on the emerging threat landscape, risk-based prioritization, and the ability to quickly and precisely act on emerging threats. This authorization also demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining the highest level of security, compliance, and transparency in its operations.

ThreatConnect serves more than 20 U.S. government agencies, including 10 large federal agencies in civil and military domains. Going beyond the intel aggregation capabilities of a traditional threat intelligence platform, ThreatConnect allows agency cyber defenders to leverage AI and automation to meet mission outcomes with existing personnel.

"Understanding today's rapidly evolving threats is foundational to how FEMA protects our IT assets as they are extended for information sharing and collaboration with disaster survivors," said Dr. Gregory Edwards, FEMA's Chief Information Security Officer. "Our sponsorship of ThreatConnect's FedRAMP certification will accelerate the secure adoption of their platform across government, helping us and others keep mission risks in check."

"Achieving FedRAMP Authorized status is a proud moment for our company," said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. "It shows our deep commitment to providing government cyber defenders with the most effective tools to understand their threat landscape and optimally protect their infrastructure".

ThreatConnect provides solutions to enable cyber defenders to continuously manage threat exposure and improve cyber resilience. Our threat and risk-informed defense products give defenders the advantage over adversaries with rich context, risk-based prioritization, and the ability to quickly and precisely act on emerging threats. Our products span threat, risk, and security operations, and come together in a single intelligence hub. More than 250 global enterprises rely on ThreatConnect every day to contextualize and prioritize emerging threats and automate defenses.

