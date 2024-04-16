ThreatConnect Announces Quantitative Cyber Risk Analysis Integration with ServiceNow to Enhance Governance, Risk, and Compliance

ThreatConnect, announced today the official launch of the ThreatConnect RQ App for ServiceNow, now available in the ServiceNow Store. The RQ App revolutionizes cyber risk management by offering a data-driven solution, moving beyond traditional qualitative approaches. It equips businesses with a robust tool to quantify risk impacts and benefits, enabling them to identify and mitigate potential risks effectively.

Arlington, VA, April 16, 2024 – ThreatConnect, maker of leading Threat Intelligence Operations (TI Ops) and Risk Quantification (RQ) solutions, announced today the official launch of the ThreatConnect RQ App for ServiceNow, now available in the ServiceNow Store.

The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help customers in their digital transformation efforts.

As a Registered Build ServiceNow Partner, the RQ App introduces a cutting-edge approach to managing cyber risk through data-driven insights, marking a significant evolution from traditional qualitative methods. The RQ App provides enterprises with a powerful tool to measure, in monetary terms, the impact of the risk and the benefits of identifying potential risks and implementing measures to minimize their impact.

The RQ App leverages ThreatConnect's AI-powered analytics engine to transform qualitative risk ratings into quantitative data. Customers can translate complex cybersecurity metrics into transparent and actionable financial terms that can be communicated to executives, streamlining decision-making processes. The app integrates into existing ServiceNow risk management workflows providing real-time recommendations and prioritization of risk-reduction efforts through a financial lens.

"Many business leaders ask their security teams to explain cyber risk in business terms and want to understand whether they are investing the appropriate amounts to defend key assets," said Jerry Caponera, General Manager of Risk Products at ThreatConnect. "And now, with new SEC guidelines on materiality for cyber risk, these questions are becoming even more pressing. With ServiceNow and ThreatConnect, companies can get the rapid, data-driven answers they need."

"Effective risk management hinges on careful evaluation and mitigation planning," said Aneesh Bhatnagar, Head of Risk Products at ServiceNow. "Through the seamless integration of our Integrated Risk Management product with ThreatConnect RQ's quantification technology, customers can better understand financial risks to effectively communicate with stakeholders on risk mitigation strategies. Our collaboration enables organizations to navigate a complex and evolving threat landscape quickly and efficiently."

For more information on how to elevate your cyber risk management strategy with quantifiable data and this collaboration between ThreatConnect and ServiceNow, please visit the ServiceNow Store. To see a full demonstration video of the app, please visit here.

About ThreatConnect:

ThreatConnect enables threat intelligence operations, security operations, and cyber risk management teams to work together for more effective, efficient, and collaborative cyber defense and protection. With ThreatConnect, organizations infuse ML and AI-powered threat intel and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to orchestrate and automate processes to get the necessary insights and respond faster and more confidently than ever before. Over 200 enterprises and thousands of security professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their organizations' most critical assets.

To learn more about ThreatConnect RQ, visit the ThreatConnect Website.

