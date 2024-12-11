ThreatConnect Appoints Chris Lehman as President of Global Field Operations

"Chris brings deep cybersecurity expertise, a keen focus on delivering meaningful value to enterprise customers, and extensive experience scaling revenue operations directly and through partners" Balaji Yellamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. Post this

"Chris brings deep cybersecurity expertise, a keen focus on delivering meaningful value to enterprise customers, and extensive experience scaling revenue operations directly and through partners," said Balaji Yellamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. "He is the ideal person to lead our field operations and help us scale over the coming years as we extend our market leadership position."

Lehman joins ThreatConnect following its recent acquisition of Polarity. Polarity streamlines security analyst workflow, allowing them to dramatically improve the efficiency of their threat detection and response efforts without switching context or leaving their pane of glass by bringing contextual data from more than 200 sources of security alerts, logs, threat intelligence indicators, and incidents.

"ThreatConnect is uniquely positioned for the future of threat and risk management," said Chris Lehman. "Our product vision, seasoned leadership team, blue chip customer list, and supportive investors are second to none. No other provider in the market offers the breadth of solutions for CTI, SecOps, and risk management teams. I'm excited to be part of the team and to help guide our growth – there is so much opportunity ahead."

ThreatConnect serves more than 250 enterprise customers worldwide, including five of the top ten software companies, three of the top five airlines, three of the top five pharmaceutical companies, two of the top five insurance providers, and more than ten defense and federal agencies.

"Adding an experienced sales and strategy executive like Chris Lehman is a powerful move to hyper-scale ThreatConnect's growth strategy and sales execution beyond the momentum it has already seen. I look forward to seeing the impact he will have on driving forward the company's leading threat intelligence and risk quantification solutions and getting them in the hands of customers who need it," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO of NightDragon and Chairman of the Board at ThreatConnect.

ThreatConnect enables threat intelligence operations, security operations, and cyber risk management teams to work together for more effective, efficient, and collaborative cyber defense and protection. With ThreatConnect, organizations can infuse ML and AI-powered threat intel and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to orchestrate and automate processes to get the necessary insights to respond faster and more confidently than ever before. More than 250 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their organizations' most critical assets.

