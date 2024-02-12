ThreatConnect Celebrates Business Growth and Product Innovation in 2023

2023 was a tremendous year for us. We delivered on ambitious product innovation plans, brought on new enterprise customers, and expanded relationships with others. With strong growth in TI Ops and growing leadership position in Cyber Risk Quantification, we're exceptionally well-positioned for 2024 Post this

"2023 was a tremendous year for the company," said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. "We delivered on ambitious product innovation plans, brought on numerous new enterprise customers, and expanded relationships with many others. With strong growth in TI Ops and growing leadership position in Cyber Risk Quantification, we're exceptionally well positioned for 2024."

Adding, Retaining, and Expanding Marquee Customer Relationships

ThreatConnect showed substantial new customer growth in both its threat intelligence operations and cyber risk quantification businesses A particular highlight was the growth in the cyber risk quantification (CRQ) market, where the business doubled.

In all, the company closed new deals with more than 40 enterprises, including:

A top 10 software company

A Fortune 500 investment management leader

A top 5 global airline

10 global government agencies

7 banking and financial services leaders

In addition, more than 50 of the company's existing customers demonstrated their commitment to its offerings by expanding their deployments. ThreatConnect now serves more than 200 enterprise customers, including:

3 of the top 5 software companies in the world

2 of the top 5 cybersecurity companies in the world

3 of the top 5 U.S. banks

2 of the top 5 airlines

More than 10 US federal and defense agencies and 10 US state governments

Extending Market Leadership in Threat Intelligence Operations

ThreatConnect continued to extend its position as the innovation leader in threat intelligence operations. Key new product innovations include:

Intelligence Requirements – Customers can now more efficiently and effectively align their resources and costs towards the greatest risks to their business by allowing cyber threat intelligence teams to document, manage, and action their intelligence requirements directly within the ThreatConnect platform. No other threat intelligence management solution offers this capability.

ATT&CK Visualizer – Detect, prevent, and respond to threats faster by analyzing threat intelligence using the MITRE ATT&CK® Framework in an easy-to-use visualization tool that helps understand and memorialize threat actor behaviors.

Enhancements to the CAL™ Automated Threat Library (ATL) – CAL ATL is an AI/ML engine unique to ThreatConnect, forming the core of the company's rapidly expanding AI strategy. Today, CAL ATL saves hours of manual analyst effort every day by distilling over 60 definitive OSINT sources, such as blogs and social media, into a structured, ready-to-use threat intel feed. It automates aggregation and analysis using AI/ML and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to extract and tag MITRE ATT&CK® tactics and techniques. As the company expanded its AI/ML innovation in 2023, CAL became an even more valuable foundational element of the ThreatConnect platform:

is an AI/ML engine unique to ThreatConnect, forming the core of the company's rapidly expanding AI strategy. Today, saves hours of manual analyst effort every day by distilling over 60 definitive OSINT sources, such as blogs and social media, into a structured, ready-to-use threat intel feed. It automates aggregation and analysis using AI/ML and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to extract and tag MITRE ATT&CK® tactics and techniques. As the company expanded its AI/ML innovation in 2023, CAL became an even more valuable foundational element of the ThreatConnect platform: We've launched initial intelligence summarization capabilities in ATL and have big plans in 2024 to make analysts' lives significantly easier through our research and delivery of Generative AI technology.

The CAL repository grew by 44% to more than 241 Billion data points, providing a much larger data set to glean intelligence insights.

Integration with the new Intelligence Requirements feature allowed customers to find nearly 3 million relevant intelligence insights across 1,500 topics.

Native Reporting – By enabling in-platform report generation, ThreatConnect enables analysts to provide stakeholders with the necessary information and insights to make strategic, tactical, and operational decisions.

Meeting the Emerging Need for Cyber Risk Quantification

ThreatConnect added key innovations in data-driven Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) to support growing customer needs to meet SEC materiality and cyber insurance requirements and integrate with governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions. This led to the doubling of the business in 2023 and set it up for even greater performance in 2024.

Specific innovations include:

SEC Materiality and Cyber Insurance – RQ customers can now answer questions about SEC Materiality, whether they have adequate cyber insurance coverage, and how they compare to peer sets in terms of losses.

ServiceNow Integration – ServiceNow GRC customers can quantify cyber risk in financial terms directly within their current risk assessment workflow.

Custom Loss Models – Customers can now add custom loss models to our existing AI / ML models.

Achieving Industry Recognition

ThreatConnect continued to garner the attention of top-tier industry analysts and media, including:

Dave DeWalt Joins as Executive Chairman of the Board

Underscoring the tremendous opportunity ahead, Dave DeWalt, former CEO of FireEye, McAfee, and Documentum and Founder and CEO of NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy investment and advisory firm, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

Looking Ahead to 2024

Coming off the momentum of 2023, ThreatConnect is once again poised for growth in 2024 by continuing to provide enterprise customers with leading threat intelligence and risk quantification solutions.

Exciting new product capabilities, including the expanded use of AI to surface the greatest risks to our customers' businesses, set the table for extending the company's position as an innovation leader. Alongside product innovations, the company will extend its partnerships to open new routes to market and help our customers achieve more value faster.

About ThreatConnect:

ThreatConnect enables threat intelligence operations, security operations, and cyber risk management teams to work together for more effective, efficient, and collaborative cyber defense and protection. With ThreatConnect, organizations can infuse ML and AI-powered threat intel and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to orchestrate and automate processes to get the necessary insights and respond faster and more confidently than ever before. More than 200 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their organizations' most critical assets.

