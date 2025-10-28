ThreatConnect Honored as a Cybersecurity Leader with Multiple Wins at the 13th Annual Cyber Defense Magazine Awards

"Recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine affirms what we consistently hear from the security leaders who rely on us: ThreatConnect is central to their mission." - Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect Post this

Market Leader Threat Intelligence

Most Innovative Risk Management

In addition, ThreatConnect was named a finalist for the prestigious Black Unicorn Awards for 2025. The Black Unicorn designation recognizes cybersecurity companies with the potential to reach a $1 billion market valuation, highlighting their significant promise and impact on the industry.

"Recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine affirms what we consistently hear from the security leaders who rely on us: ThreatConnect is central to their mission. Today's teams face more noise and complexity than ever—addressing threat and risk in isolation simply doesn't work," said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. "Our entire approach is rooted in the belief that integrating threat intelligence and risk management is essential. When you connect these disciplines, you enable teams not only to understand what matters most but also to act with clarity and confidence across threat ops, risk ops, and SecOps. That's how organizations move from being reactive to driving real, measurable impact."

The Cyber Defense Awards, now in their 13th year, celebrate innovators who are at the forefront of tackling today's complex cyber threats. The judging panel, composed of leading independent information security experts and investors, scours the globe to identify companies that are not only market leaders but are also developing groundbreaking solutions to stay ahead of breaches.

"ThreatConnect embodies the qualities we look for in our winners: a deep understanding of tomorrow's threats, a practical approach to solving them, and a relentless drive for innovation that helps organizations mitigate risk," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Their dual win for threat intelligence and risk management, alongside their recognition as a Black Unicorn finalist, positions them as a critical player in the future of cybersecurity."

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect enables threat intelligence, security operations, and cyber risk management teams to work together for more effective, efficient, and collaborative cyber defense. With ThreatConnect, organizations can infuse ML and AI-powered threat intel and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to contextualize an evolving threat landscape, prioritize the most significant risks to their business, and operationalize defenses. More than 250 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their organizations' most critical assets.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for major industry conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us athttps://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

