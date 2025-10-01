ThreatConnect Launches New Module that Brings Together Cyber Risk Quantification and Continuous Control Monitoring

RQ 9.0 brings defensibility, clarity, and speed to security decision-making. It empowers leaders to cut through the noise, continuously monitor risk posture, and tie every cyber decision to tangible business impact. Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO at ThreatConnect Post this

RQ 9.0 also supports core phases of the emerging Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework by continuously identifying exposures, validating their impact, and enabling prioritized, measurable remediation.

"RQ 9.0 brings defensibility, clarity, and speed to security decision-making," said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO at ThreatConnect. "It empowers leaders to cut through the noise, continuously monitor risk posture, and tie every cyber decision to tangible business impact."

What's New in RQ 9.0?

RQ 9.0 delivers four key advancements that set a new standard in cyber risk quantification:

Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM): RQ 9.0 automatically ingests telemetry from across the security stack to measure the effectiveness of current defenses against active threats right now - no manual data pulls, no assumptions.

MITRE Technique-Level Financial Modeling: Every control gap is linked to a financially based risk estimate at the attacker behavior level. This enables financially prioritized actions to be aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Unified Risk View: The new Global Mitigations Dashboard provides a dynamic snapshot of enterprise-wide security coverage, showing which techniques are blocked, which assets are at risk, and what needs action, all in one place.

Contextualized Threat Intelligence: RQ 9.0 uniquely integrates bespoke, relevant threat intel (not generic feeds) into CCM analytics, ensuring defenses are validated against the threats that matter most to your environment.

Together, these capabilities create an actionable, continuously evolving model of cyber risk, grounded in real-time information from your environment.

Why It Matters

Unlike tools that rely on static snapshots, manual inputs, or siloed metrics, RQ 9.0 delivers:

Dynamic, Evidence-Based Decision Making: Recommendations evolve automatically based on live telemetry from your environment, not outdated reports or assumed data.

Contextual Threat Intelligence: RQ 9.0 applies bespoke threat intelligence to focus defenses on relevant adversary behaviors, turning generic data into tailored, defensible action.

Automated, Financially Prioritized Remediation: RQ 9.0 continuously maps attacker techniques to real-time control performance, so teams can focus where risk is highest, supporting key stages of the CTEM lifecycle.

Unified Risk Intelligence Across Teams: A single, shared view connects technical controls, threat activity, and financial exposure, from the SOC to the C-suite.

RQ 9.0 doesn't just show you where you're vulnerable; it shows which actions provide you the most significant risk mitigations.

Why Now?

With shrinking budgets, rising threats, and escalating accountability, security leaders need:

Continuous alignment between threats, controls, and business risk

To maximize existing security control investments by optimizing configurations to reduce exposure to real threats

Justification for budget requests grounded in live financial exposure

Real-time metrics for board and regulatory reporting

A practical path to fulfilling the most critical phases of CTEM: Prioritization, validation, and mobilization, without standing up another platform.

"RQ 9.0 is the first platform to close the loop between threat activity, defensive posture, and financial impact, and to do it continuously," said Jerry Caponera, GM of Risk Quantification at ThreatConnect.

To learn more about ThreatConnect RQ 9.0, visit https://threatconnect.com/solutions/ccm-continuous-control-monitoring/

Media Contact

Arpine Babloyan, ThreatConnect, 1 800.965.2708, [email protected], threatconnect.com

SOURCE ThreatConnect