ThreatConnect Launches Polarity Intel Edition, Streamlines Distribution of Threat Intel to SecOps Teams at the Point of Analysis and Decisions

"With Polarity Intel Edition, we're removing the friction, improving analyst efficiency, and enabling a vastly improved security posture for our customers." Andy Pendergast, EVP of Product at ThreatConnect Post this

Polarity Intel Edition (PIE) provides:

Federated Search for an essential set of threat intelligence and enrichment data sources for insights and contextualization (e.g. ThreatConnect, other commercial and open source threat intel platforms, premium intel providers, VirusTotal, Shodan, etc).

Frictionless access to the aggregated intel in TI Ops, including the AI-powered CAL Automated Threat library. Supports adding new intel and updating existing intel directly via PIE.

AI Assistant in Polarity to interface with approved GenAI LLMs to significantly reduce the time it takes for analysts to gain insights and take action.

Unlike traditional approaches to disseminating threat intelligence, which require logging into various TI systems or building complex integrations, Polarity Intel Edition provides analysts with access to real-time and contextual threat intel without ever leaving their pane of glass. PIE puts intel consumers first, making it easy for them to operationalize high-fidelity intelligence—when and where they need it—through a single interface. The new product eliminates the need to manage credentials and switch between platforms to access intelligence, streamlining your workflow and saving time to enable quicker decision-making and response.

"Every SecOps organization wants to be threat-informed," said Andy Pendergast, EVP of Product at ThreatConnect. "But it's always been a challenge for them to access the intel they need when they need it most. With Polarity Intel Edition, we're removing the friction, improving analyst efficiency, and enabling a vastly improved security posture for our customers."

Polarity Intel Edition is now available as a cost-effective add-on module for all ThreatConnect TI Ops customers and for organizations using legacy threat intelligence platforms. Learn more at https://threatconnect.com/polarity-intel-edition/ or register to attend an informational webinar on October 2, 2024, at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET / 5 PM BST.

About ThreatConnect:

ThreatConnect enables threat intelligence operations, security operations, and cyber risk management teams to work together for more effective, efficient, and collaborative cyber defense and protection. With ThreatConnect, organizations infuse ML and AI-powered threat intel and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to orchestrate and automate processes to get the necessary insights and respond faster and more confidently than ever before. More than 250 enterprises and thousands of security professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their organizations' most critical assets.

Media Contact

Arpine Babloyan, ThreatConnect, 1 8009652708, [email protected], threatconnect.com

SOURCE ThreatConnect