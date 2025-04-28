ThreatConnect Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSAC Conference 2025

"Being recognized by a panel of leading infosec experts around the globe shows that our products and vision are meeting the needs of modern cyber defenders". Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. Post this

ThreatConnect enables cyber defenders to continuously manage threat exposure and improve cyber resilience. The company's threat and risk-informed defense products give defenders the advantage over adversaries with rich context, risk-based prioritization, and the ability to quickly and precisely act on emerging threats.

"We're thrilled to receive two of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine", said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. "Being recognized by a panel of leading infosec experts around the globe shows that our products and vision are meeting the needs of modern cyber defenders."

"ThreatConnect embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing true value for investment, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect enables threat intelligence, security operations, and cyber risk management teams to work together for more effective, efficient, and collaborative cyber defense. With ThreatConnect, organizations can infuse ML and AI-powered threat intel and cyber risk quantification into their work, allowing them to contextualize an evolving threat landscape, prioritize the most significant risks to their business, and operationalize defenses. More than 250 enterprises and thousands of security operations professionals rely on ThreatConnect every day to protect their organizations' most critical assets.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

