ThreatConnect Wins "Threat Intelligence Innovation Award" in 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

The company's TI Ops is a next-generation threat intelligence platform (TIP) that leverages AI and automation to aggregate, enrich, and analyze intelligence in one place, enabling teams to confidently act on critical threats. AI-curated intelligence requirements and ingestion from 300+ OSINT, commercial, and internal sources ensure business-relevant focus, while MITRE ATT&CK-driven detection rules are mapped to each client's unique threat model and financial risk.

Additionally, Polarity by ThreatConnect delivers real-time access to and correlation of data from any source, regardless of where it is stored, surfacing relevant intelligence and insights at the moment of decision. Risk Quantifier (RQ) enables teams to analyze and quantify the financial impact of cyber risks, prioritize remediation efforts, and present defensible risk data to business stakeholders without the need for deep cyber risk expertise.

Together, these capabilities help organizations contextualize threat and risk intelligence in real time, focus on what matters, and take immediate, coordinated action across tools and teams.

"This award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough reflects the same sentiment we hear from the 98% of our customers who say ThreatConnect is critical to their operations. Security teams today are overwhelmed—threat and risk can no longer be managed in silos," said Balaji Yelamanchili, CEO of ThreatConnect. "We built our platform on the philosophy that these two functions are symbiotic. By fusing the threat landscape with the risk landscape, we empower teams to contextualize, prioritize, and most importantly, operationalize intelligence across threat ops, risk ops, and SecOps. This is how teams stop playing catch-up and start delivering proactive, measurable security outcomes."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Covering a wide range of categories – including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more – the annual program highlights the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

The 2025 awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

"ThreatConnect offers a smarter path forward, transforming intelligence from a passive input into the engine driving cybersecurity programs," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "ThreatConnect redefines the role of threat intelligence by putting it at the center of operations and empowering security teams to act with speed, precision, and purpose. For addressing the modern exposure gap, we're awarding ThreatConnect with the 'Threat Intelligence Innovation Award!'"

More than 250 enterprises and thousands of security professionals rely on ThreatConnect daily to protect their most critical assets.

