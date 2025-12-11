threatER Completes Strategic Acquisition of HYAS Protect Assets, Solidifying Leadership in Preemptive Cybersecurity

"This acquisition is a landmark moment that accelerates our strategic vision to provide the most complete, preemptive cybersecurity platform on the market," said Brian McMahon, CEO of threatER. Post this

"This acquisition is a landmark moment that accelerates our strategic vision to provide the most complete, preemptive cybersecurity platform on the market," said Brian McMahon, CEO of threatER. "Protective DNS is a foundational security layer, and bringing HYAS Protect's proven technology under the threatER umbrella is a game-changer. It enables us to deliver truly unified policy enforcement at every point where users and data intersect, driving maximum security efficacy for our customers."

Expanded Deployment Capabilities with threatER

The integration of the HYAS Protect Protective DNS technology allows threatER to extend its enforcement capabilities beyond the corporate network. Over the coming months, the acquired assets will be deeply integrated into the broader threatER platform to deliver enhanced value, including:

Unified Enforcement: Customers will be empowered to manage Protective DNS policies alongside their existing network, and cloud security policies from a single threatER console enabling seamless protection everywhere their users work and travel. The ability to protect the endpoint anywhere significantly enhances customers' preemptive security posture.

Superior Threat Intelligence: The integration will fuse the Protective DNS service with threatER's wider array of real-time threat intelligence, offering a more comprehensive and faster predictive enforcement engine as well as the ability to add data from any source. This potent combination creates a lightweight fully dynamic globally deployed preemptive security solution.

Future-Proof Security: The combined technology will form a potent, cohesive security offering, significantly increasing the efficacy of the overall security stack protecting organizations from the endpoint to the cloud.

About threatER

threatER is the leading preemptive cybersecurity platform for building and maintaining trust at scale. Our SaaS solution continuously learns from all available data, allowing you to gain better insights and extract more value from your security stack. threatER transforms your security stack into a smart, adaptive and automated prevention engine. With threatER you reduce risk, get more value from your security investments and reinforce trust across every connection without slowing down your business. Learn more at www.threater.com.

