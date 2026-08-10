threatER Launches EnforceDNS and Managed Logging, Unifying Preemptive Cybersecurity from Endpoint to Cloud

"The modern threat landscape demands a completely preemptive approach," said Brian McMahon, CEO of threatER. "By adding the elite protective DNS capabilities we acquired from HYAS and our new Managed Logging to Enforce, we afford security teams total visibility and control over hybrid environments." Post this

The First and Last Line of User Centric Defense: EnforceDNS

Fueled by the proven technology of the HYAS Protect acquisition, EnforceDNS is a powerful cloud-based Protective DNS solution that operates at the foundational layer of the internet. While traditional tools reactively respond to known signatures, EnforceDNS utilizes advanced, real-time threat intelligence and global data analysis to gain foresight into cybercriminal activity, frequently identifying and blocking malicious attacker infrastructure weeks before it goes active.

The core Protective DNS technology underpinning EnforceDNS has been independently verified by AV-Test, achieving top-tier scores for detection and protection effectiveness. EnforceDNS delivers comprehensive, bi-directional user centric security anywhere and everywhere:

Access to additional Threat Intelligence: in unifying EnforceDNS with Enforce, EnforceDNS customers will now have access to best-in-class cyber intelligence feeds from trusted, industry leading providers. The threatER data agnostic approach ensures customers have full control and visibility into their protections and can immediately use our catalog of existing integrations.

Inbound Blocking (First Line of Defense): Instantly severs connections if an employee clicks a malicious phishing link or browses a dangerous website, neutralizing malware before it can load.

Outbound Blocking (Last Line of Defense): If a device is already compromised, EnforceDNS detects and instantly blocks suspicious outbound "phone home" command-and-control (C2) communication, disabling malware before it can exfiltrate data or deploy ransomware.

Complete Visibility: Introducing Managed Logging for Enforce

By merging the best features of the Enforce and EnforceDNS products, we are introducing Managed Logging for Enforce. Customers can now access both their Enforce network logs and EnforceDNS logs in one unified place, entirely hosted and managed by threatER in the cloud.

This eliminates the complexity of separate systems or maintaining costly data lakes. Security teams get instant, cross-platform visibility into exactly who clicked what, when, and why it was blocked across both network and DNS layers.

"The modern threat landscape demands a completely preemptive approach," said Brian McMahon, CEO of threatER. "By adding the elite protective DNS capabilities we acquired and expanded upon from HYAS and adding our new Managed Logging capabilities to Enforce, we aren't just blocking threats at the edge, we are giving security teams the absolute visibility and control they need over remote, hybrid, and corporate environments. This is truly unified policy enforcement and analysis from a single console."

Key Capabilities of the Enhanced threatER Platform

Limitless Enforcement & Total Data Control: The platform fuses the new DNS service with threatER's vast array of real-time threat intelligence, allowing organizations to ingest and enforce effectively limitless amounts of data across your entire network, including remote users. Crucially, threatER puts you in complete control of your data, allowing you to easily customize, verify, and dictate policy rather than forcing you to just blindly trust a vendor's black-box intelligence feed.

Unified Enforcement: Manage Protective DNS policies alongside existing network and cloud security policies from a single, centralized threatER console.

Custom Safety, Compliance, & Microsoft Integrations: Security teams can easily map internet usage rules using existing Microsoft security groups (Entra ID) to ensure seamless regulatory compliance and content filtering company-wide. Furthermore, users of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE) can integrate directly to immediately benefit from threatER's full capabilities.

Data Theft Prevention: Focused blocking capabilities stop covert communication channels, preventing data exfiltration at the root level.

Turnkey Analytics: Managed Logging provides clear, human-readable reports and compliance logs, eliminating blind spots from the endpoint to the cloud.

Availability

EnforceDNS and Managed Logging for Enforce are immediately available to all existing and new customers as core components of the threatER platform. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.threater.com.

About threatER

threatER is the leading preemptive cybersecurity platform for building and maintaining trust at scale. Our SaaS solution continuously learns from all available data, transforming your security stack into a smart, adaptive, and automated prevention engine. With threatER, you reduce risk and reinforce trust across every connection without slowing down your business. Learn more at www.threater.com.

Media Contact

threatER Marketing, threatER, 1 855.765.4925, [email protected], www.threater.com

SOURCE threatER