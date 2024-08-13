threatER Recognized in Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 2024

Inc. revealed today that threatER was included on the 2024 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that threatER was included on the 2024 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are incredibly proud to be named among the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies," said Brian McMahon, CEO at threatER. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers. It motivates us to continue innovating and delivering exceptional solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

As threatER celebrates this milestone, the company remains committed to strengthening its position in the market and enhancing its ability to serve a growing customer base effectively. The team looks forward to building on this success and continuing to deliver outstanding results for its clients and stakeholders.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About threatER

threatER is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that provides active network defense by automating the enforcement, deployment, and analysis of cyber threats at scale. threatER offers a wide range of solutions to proactively and automatically safeguard organizations against cyber threats. Their patented solution effectively blocks all known threats, enabling the rest of the modern cyber security stack to do its job more efficiently. Your security stack is better with threatER. For more information, find us at www.threatER.com.

