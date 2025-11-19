ThreatSTOP Announces AWS Marketplace managed rules for AWS Network Firewall

"ThreatSTOP brings real time threat prevention directly into AWS cloud environments. Our managed rules for AWS Network Firewall give customers simple, scalable protection that helps them stay ahead of threats without adding complexity." -- Tomas Byrnes, CEO Post this

"The ThreatSTOP platform is a proven, easy and cost-effective cloud service that stops the pervasive botnet and malware problem at the gateway before damage is done. Automatically aggregating hundreds of threat intelligence sources, it protects against all cyberthreats and data theft without the cost, time and complexity of a forklift upgrade that most other solutions require."

— Andy Bayes, CIO of TopCashback

Key Features

Continuous updates from thousands of vetted intelligence sources

Seamless integration through AWS Network Firewall

Configurable rule policies aligned with compliance needs

Easy activation through AWS Marketplace

This collaboration with AWS provides managed network protection that scales automatically and fits directly into each organization's cloud security model. The AWS Marketplace managed rules for AWS Network Firewall extends ThreatSTOP's DNS Defense Cloud and IP Defense capabilities, giving customers unified visibility and protection across all environments.

About ThreatSTOP

ThreatSTOP provides protective DNS and IP-based enforcement that stops attacks before they start. Powered by thousands of intelligence feeds and proprietary research, ThreatSTOP helps organizations enforce policies, reduce attack surfaces, and maintain compliance across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises networks.

AWS customers can activate ThreatSTOP's Partner Managed Rules directly through AWS Marketplace beginning November 19, 2025.

For more information, visit www.threatstop.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Dustin Luedke, ThreatSTOP, Inc, 1 760-542-1551, [email protected], https://www.threatstop.com

SOURCE ThreatSTOP, Inc