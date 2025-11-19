ThreatSTOP Announces AWS Marketplace managed rules for AWS Network Firewall

ThreatSTOP announced the general availability of its managed rules for AWS Network Firewall in AWS Marketplace. The new offering expands ThreatSTOP protection beyond AWS WAF and brings real time DNS and IP threat intelligence directly into AWS environments. Customers gain automatic blocking of high risk domains and IP addresses along with support for OFAC and ITAR compliance. The integration delivers continuously updated indicators from ThreatSTOP research, simple activation in AWS Marketplace, and scalable protection without operational overhead. The managed rules extend ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Cloud and IP Defense to cloud workloads to provide unified visibility and protection across environments.
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThreatSTOP, the premium provider of protective DNS and network-based threat prevention, announced the general availability of its AWS Marketplace managed rules for AWS Network Firewall. This new offering builds on ThreatSTOP's industry-leading protection already available for AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF), delivering expanded coverage across multiple Amazon Web Services (AWS) security services. This expansion allows AWS customers and partners to easily extend ThreatSTOP's proven DNS and IP Defense to cloud workloads, without adding complexity or management overhead.
The integration brings ThreatSTOP's real-time threat intelligence directly into AWS environments to automatically protect customers from known malicious traffic. With this launch, ThreatSTOP delivers thousands of continuously updated indicators from the ThreatSTOP Security, Intelligence, and Research team to protect cloud workloads and strengthen organizations' security postures and maintain OFAC and ITAR Compliance. These rules automatically block command-and-control domains, malicious IPs, and other high-risk destinations to help customers prevent attacks before they reach workloads and disrupt operations.
"The ThreatSTOP platform is a proven, easy and cost-effective cloud service that stops the pervasive botnet and malware problem at the gateway before damage is done. Automatically aggregating hundreds of threat intelligence sources, it protects against all cyberthreats and data theft without the cost, time and complexity of a forklift upgrade that most other solutions require."
— Andy Bayes, CIO of TopCashback
Key Features
- Continuous updates from thousands of vetted intelligence sources
- Seamless integration through AWS Network Firewall
- Configurable rule policies aligned with compliance needs
- Easy activation through AWS Marketplace
This collaboration with AWS provides managed network protection that scales automatically and fits directly into each organization's cloud security model. The AWS Marketplace managed rules for AWS Network Firewall extends ThreatSTOP's DNS Defense Cloud and IP Defense capabilities, giving customers unified visibility and protection across all environments.
About ThreatSTOP
ThreatSTOP provides protective DNS and IP-based enforcement that stops attacks before they start. Powered by thousands of intelligence feeds and proprietary research, ThreatSTOP helps organizations enforce policies, reduce attack surfaces, and maintain compliance across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises networks.
AWS customers can activate ThreatSTOP's Partner Managed Rules directly through AWS Marketplace beginning November 19, 2025.
For more information, visit www.threatstop.com or contact [email protected].
